US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Newsweek

Half of Russia's Iranian-Made Drones Obliterated in One Week: Ukraine

Half of Russia's Iranian-made drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian military forces, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Thursday. "From September 30 to October 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram post. According to the post, Brigadier...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Attacks Behind Russian Lines Crippling War Effort

Ukraine’s ‘partisan’ fighters are disrupting Russian military operations and attacking collaborators, hampering Moscow’s progress. Ukrainian partisans are wreaking havoc on Russian forces and those who have collaborated with them, the Institute for the Study of War says in its latest assessment of Vladimir Putin's 251-day-old full-on war.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky says Russia has deployed dozens of drones in days

Russia has deployed more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine, says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow’s air power. Since February, Moscow has carried out nearly 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids, the president said in his nighttime address.Russia has been flying “Iranian drones” into key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and residential areas, but both Moscow and Tehran deny the origins of the drones. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the Russian military of using the devices to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for...
Newsweek

Ukraine Shoots Down 2 Russian 'Alligators' in 3 Minutes: Defense Officials

The Ukrainian Air Force says its anti-aircraft gunners shot down two Russian attack helicopters in the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military is currently engaged in a counteroffensive. Ukraine's Air Command South reported on Monday evening that units of its Odesa-based anti-aircraft missile brigade had successfully struck each of the...
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred

Ka-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine’s air defenses improve. In the eight months since launching its all-out invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost more than a quarter of its total in-service fleet of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters sent to Ukraine for the war, according to the most recent intelligence assessment of the war from the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
Newsweek

Russian General Admits Dire Reality of Putin's War: 'Lying Has to Stop'

Russian Colonel General Andrey Kartapolov admitted the Kremlin's military is facing a dire situation in Ukraine during a recent appearance on Russian-state television. Kartapolov's admission comes more than seven months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ukraine invasion on February 24. Kremlin officials first hoped for a quick defeat against their Eastern European neighbor. However, the "special military operation" revealed several weaknesses in their military including challenges recruiting and maintaining motivated troops as well as leadership issues.
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Newsweek

Russians Fighting for Ukraine Vow To 'Destroy the Putin Regime'

Russian fighters serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are vowing to use a future victory in Ukraine as a springboard to collapse President Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, a spokesperson for one unit has told Newsweek. Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion—formed weeks after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine...

