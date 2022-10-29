We’ve all seen the little metallic-looking stovetop coffee pots in action. Hollywood movies show them used by folks in cute little countryside villages, making a small cup of coffee to start the day. American travelers on vacation sometimes come face to face with the odd little vertical pots while renting a vacation home in Europe. But with a little know-how, these stovetop coffee makers are easy to use and produce a strong, quality cup of coffee.

21 MINUTES AGO