USD/CAD Remains Defensive Amid Slow Oil Prices, Heading to US/Canada Employment Statistics: Up By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD fails to hold 1.3600 after falling from an intraday peak of 1.3620 in Monday’s first Asian session. This was due to geopolitical concerns undermining oil prices which are Canada’s main export. The downside bias of the US dollar is exacerbated by its inability to recover amid the cautious mood before the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) key monetary policy meeting. Friday’s jobs report will also be up for review.
Palladium Futures Bearish By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 12.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,908.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 208, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516568.57. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P 500 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,865.66. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 421409154, 81.5% below its average volume of 2278125539.37. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Lumber Futures Falls By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 8.06% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:04 EST on Monday, 31 October, Lumber (LBS) is $455.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 23500261.67. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 02:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $945.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1781, 99.99% below its average volume of 13310102142.99. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 6.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.53% up from its 52-week low and 3.482% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
USD/CNH Moves Higher, As China PMIs Drop: Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH kept buyers in mind for Monday’s third consecutive day, rising 0.23% by the time of the press, near 7.2850 at the press time. This is despite China’s disappointing monthly activity data, which has dragged down offshore Chinese yuan buyers. The fears surrounding the Fed’s hawkish move and covid woes are keeping pair buyers optimistic.
Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Plug Power Stock Slides By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 28.58% in 21 sessions from $21.97 at 2022-10-05, to $15.69 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend. Plug Power’s...
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 32% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped by a staggering 32.1% in 21 sessions from $6.51 at 2022-10-04, to $8.60 at 14:31 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,645.86. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 70771035, 81.69% below its average volume of...
JD.com Stock Bearish Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.65% in 21 sessions from $52.98 at 2022-10-05, to $38.33 at 15:55 EST on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. JD.com’s...
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.797% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.7973% for the last session’s close. At 17:06 EST on Monday, 31 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. About USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.14% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.427% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
Tilray Stock Was Up By 12.53% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray (TLRY) rising 12.53% to $4.09 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 1.03% to $10,988.15. Tilray’s last close was $3.63, 73.98% below its 52-week high of $13.95. About Tilray. Tilray Brands, Inc. is involved in research, cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and...
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Canopy Growth Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Canopy Growth‘s pre-market value is already 5.09% down. Canopy Growth’s last close was $3.73, 76.63% under its 52-week high of $15.96. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canopy Growth (CGC) rising 18.41% to $3.73. NASDAQ fell...
Momo Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.74% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo jumping 10.74% to $5.20 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Momo’s last close was $4.70,...
Nikola Stock 17.19% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola (NKLA) rising 17.19% to $3.75 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15. Nikola’s last close was $3.20, 79.43% under its 52-week high of $15.56. About Nikola. Nikola Corporation is a technology integrator and innovator that develops energy and...
Nikola Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 9.23% to $3.44 at 14:12 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Canopy Growth Stock Impressive Jump On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 18.41% to $3.73 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today. Canopy Growth’s...
ON Semiconductor Stock Slides 9% On Monday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) dropped 9.01% to $61.40 at 16:08 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.11% to $10,979.02, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
