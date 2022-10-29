Game Changer Wrestling will be airing on Fite+ for now on. GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale discussed the announcement with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. “Effective today, November 1, all GCW shows moving forward will be streaming live on FITE+ and all of our library, our back catalog, will be available starting today on FITE+. FITE+ is available for just $4.99 per month. That is not a typo, I did not misspeak, you can literally start watching all GCW shows for $4.99 per month. I’m very excited to make that available because a lot of people have been asking for this for some time, a subscription model for GCW, and it’s finally here,”

21 HOURS AGO