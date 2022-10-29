Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/1/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 13 of its Battle Autumn tour on November 1 from Echizen City Aisin Sports Arena in Fukui, Japan. You can read the full results for the show below. – DOUKI def. Yuto Nakashima. – Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe def. Kosei Fujita & Alex Zayne.

WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)
WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...

SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.

House Of Glory Exodus Results (10/29/22)
House of Glory held its Exodus event on October 29 from La Boom in New York . The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mighty Mante announced due to injury he could not defend the 6 Way Championship tonight. Nolo Kitano turned on him, setting up the future match.

GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29/22)
GCW held its “Hit Em Up” event on October 29th. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera)

Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s Halloween Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is Halloween themed as it falls on October 31st. Already confirmed for the card are matches between Matt Riddle and Otis as well as Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair in a non title match. Fightful Select have now provided more spoilers on tonight’s...

Asuka And Alexa Bliss Return On Monday Night RAW
Asuka and Alexa Bliss returned on tonight’s Monday Night RAW. The show opened this week with Bianca Belair vs the unhinged Nikki Cross. The match was a fun one, with Bianca Belair coming up the victor at the end of the match. Once the match was over however, Damage CTRL attacked. However, Bianca would find help in the returning Asuka and Alexa Bliss who sprinted down to the ring and helped push the heel faction back.

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz Talks IMPACT and Her Future in the Business
Tasha Steelz is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion, as well as a former IMPACT Knockout Tag Team Champion with former IMPACT and current AEW talent Kiera Hogan as the Fire N Flava team. Tasha has taken part in a few “first time ever” matches that she wouldn’t have...

NXT Live Results From Winter Haven, FL (10/29/22)
NXT held a live event on October 29 from the National Guard Armory in Winter Haven, FL. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Men’s Halloween Battle Royal: Josh Briggs wins. – Axiom def. Javier Bernal. – Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile def. Lash...

WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany (10/31/22)
WWE held a live event from Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany on October 31st. The show was headlined by a six man tag involving The New Day and Braun Strowman vs The Bloodline. You can read the full results below. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) defeated The Brawling Brutes...

WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...

Battle Slam Thriller Results (10/30)
Battle Slam held its Thriller event on October 30 from Atlanta, GA. The event will air on FITE TV. You can catch the full results for the show below. – #1 Contender for ICON World Title – Elimination Match: Shoot Taylor def. AC Mack, Carlie Bravo and Leon Ruff.

MLW Fightland Spoilers (Taped On 10/30/22)
MLW held its Fightland television tapings on October 30 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can read the full spoilers for the event below. Mance Warner def. Real 1 when Real 1 hit the ref. Alex Kane beats up somebody named Mr. Marvelous. Kane wants a tougher challenge...

GCW Joins FITE+, Events Will Air On Service Going Forward As Well As Their Entire Library
Game Changer Wrestling will be airing on Fite+ for now on. GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale discussed the announcement with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. “Effective today, November 1, all GCW shows moving forward will be streaming live on FITE+ and all of our library, our back catalog, will be available starting today on FITE+. FITE+ is available for just $4.99 per month. That is not a typo, I did not misspeak, you can literally start watching all GCW shows for $4.99 per month. I’m very excited to make that available because a lot of people have been asking for this for some time, a subscription model for GCW, and it’s finally here,”

IMPACT Wrestling Star Joe Hendry Talks Creativity and Going All In With IMPACT
“I Believe In Joe Hendry” — If you say his name he’ll appear. Joe Hendry returned to IMPACT Wrestling in September with a series of vignettes airing on the show promoting his return. He made his in-ring return at IMPACT Wrestling presents: Bound For Glory Pay Per View as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match.

Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures – Fright Night IV Results (10/29)
Independent promotion Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures held its Fright Night IV event on October 29 from Our Lady Of Perpetual Hops in New Albany, Indiana. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Brogan Finlay def. Cole Radrick. – Sawyer Wreck def. PB Smooth. –...

This Week’s AEW Rampage Records Lowest Viewership In Three Months
The numbers are in for this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 378,000 viewers on October 28. This number is a steep drop from the 480,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.12, which is down from the 0.13 demo that the show drew last Friday.

WATCH: Brock Lesnar F5’s Adam Pearce During Monday Night RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar was in no mood for Adam Pearce during Monday Night RAW’s broadcast. Chaos ensued on this week’s RAW as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley met each other during the show. It led to a huge brawl, where even Triple H came out to talk sense into the two. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were eventually separated after a lot of effort. As revealed by a video on Twitter, Brock Lesnar met up with Adam Pearce in the ring and then hit him with an F5, for good measure.

AEW Have Been Taping Segments Ahead Of Time To Ease Travelling For Talent
It appears AEW have been attempting to ease travel stress on AEW competitors. Taping segments ahead of schedule is usually difficult when it comes to in ring segments. However, when it comes to backstage segments, these have a little more freedom to be taped in advance without fear of spoilers leaking.

Ring Of Honor TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Ring Of Honor TV Title will be on the line on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Brian Cage will go one on one with ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as announced by Tony Khan. Cage and The Embassy (Toa Liona & Kaun) closed Friday’s AEW Rampage by attacking Joe and holding up the ROH TV Championship.
