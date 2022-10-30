A-K Valley athletes of the week: Plum’s Kaitlyn Killinger, Riverview’s Amberson Bauer

Submitted by Amberson Bauer Riverview’s Amberson Bauer is a member of the 2022 cross country team.

Kaitlyn Killinger

Class: Senior

School: Plum

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Killinger scored three times in a 9-0 victory over Kiski Area on Monday and then added a goal and assist Thursday as No. 3-seeded Plum defeated No. 11 Montour in the WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer quarterfinals. The senior Pitt recruit now has 84 goals in her career. She scored 30 goals and had 11 assists last season when she was named the Valley News Dispatch Player of the Year after helping Plum reach the PIAA semifinals. The Mustangs will take on No. 2 Moon in Tuesday’s semifinals.

How did the team play Thursday against Montour?

We played really good. We came out with a lot of energy throughout the whole game. We kept composed when we scored the goals. We’re ready for Moon I think.

What are some things the team is doing well at this point in the season?

I think we’re doing well with pressing everywhere on the field, winning the balls back when we lose it. Our center backs (Kaley Simqu and Emily Berrott) have been very strong this whole season.

What will it take to beat Moon in the semifinals Tuesday?

I think we need to keep playing how we’ve been playing, keep communication with each other on the field. We also need to come out with intensity, get a goal in the first 15 minutes and stay composed throughout the whole game.

What is your role on this team?

I want everyone to play their best every game. I try to tell everyone what they need to do each game. They listen to me. I ask players what I need to do. I also make sure everyone is focused. If they mess up and their head is down, I try to pick them up.

What made you decide to play at Pitt next fall?

How Randy (Waldrum) and Ben (Waldrum) have turned around the program, I really saw that and wanted to go there. Plus, since it is home — it’s literally like 25 minutes away — I just wanted to stay home. I’m very happy I picked Pitt, and the coaches are just amazing and the atmosphere with the players.

What do you plan to study?

I’m thinking about marketing or business.

How did you get started playing soccer?

I started playing when I was like 4. I started travel soccer at Plum and then three or four years later I went on to play Cup for the Pittsburgh Hot Spurs.

What is something people might not know about you?

I used to play basketball whenever I was in middle school. I think I was very good. If I kept playing, I think I could have played college basketball. And I also like to ski in the winter. I go to Seven Springs or Hidden Valley.

Are you planning to dress up for Halloween?

I plan on being one of the Stormtroopers from “Star Wars.”

Amberson Bauer

Class: Senior

School: Riverview

Sport: Cross country

Report card: Bauer finished in fourth place at the WPIAL Class A cross country championships Thursday at Cal (Pa.), finishing in 17 minutes, 11.2 seconds. He helped the Riverview boys team to a third-place finish and a spot in the PIAA championship meet field for the ninth time in program history.

How do you think you ran at WPIALs on Thursday?

I thought I ran pretty good. It was a tough course, but I powered through it. My time was significantly better than last year so I was happy with that.

What was the toughest part of the course at Cal (Pa.)?

That two-part hill is the toughest part of the course. After you get past that first steep hill, there’s that long stretch of the hill. That’s the toughest part of the course.

How did it feel for the team to advance to the PIAA championships?

It feels great to go back to states again. A lot of guys on the team from last year are excited to go back. The new guys who haven’t ran Hershey are excited, too. It feels great to go back as a team.

What are the goals for the team and you personally for the state meet?

Personally, I want to medal at states. This is my fist year I’ve really trained for cross country. I was out of medal contention last year. As a team, obviously, we want to get as high as possible. There’s a lot of tough teams in single-A . We’re just going to attack the course and the other teams and see how high we are going to get.

How do you pass the time when you go on distance runs?

Throughout the summer, I listen to music (while training). I think in my head about the season. I thought about the first race, Gateway, then Red, White and Blue, just visualizing it my head. There’s always a next race in my mind, visualizing spots on the course, strategizing the next race.

What made you start running?

My parents wanted me to run in seventh grade. My uncle ran in college. They thought I’d be pretty good. My mom runs. In seventh grade, I did pretty good. I just kept going and fell in love with it.

Do you have plans for next fall?

I plan to run in college, track and field and cross country. I’m looking at a few schools. I’ve had a few visits. I’m excited to continue my running career.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m actually the fourth Amberson in my family, which is pretty interesting.

Do you plan to dress up for Halloween?

Yes, we had a dress up (Friday) in school. I was McLovin from the movie “Superbad.”

What is your favorite type of Halloween candy?

Kit Kat is classic for me. I’ve always enjoyed them.

