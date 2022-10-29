ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Investigation continues after odor prompted evacuation of school in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County say the investigation continues after an odor prompted an evacuation of a school Monday afternoon. Crews were sent to Lehigh Christian Academy shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday for an unknown odor inside the school, according to a news release from township police. Crews from the Western and Eastern Salisbury fire departments investigated the source of the odor, believed to be from an HVAC system, police said.
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH
sauconsource.com

DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say

An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Boys Accused of Starting Shopping Cart Fire in Hellertown

Two teenage boys have been charged in the Northampton County juvenile court system after police say they started a shopping cart fire that endangered residents. In a news release Monday, Hellertown Police said the fire occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Tobias Drive.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Times News

Dump truck overturns in Brodheadsville

Route 209 South was closed just before 11 a.m. Monday when a dump truck hauling asphalt overturned by the Chestnuthill Diner in the intersection with Route 115. State police, West End Fire Company and EMS were called to the scene. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead in early-morning crash in Bath

BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County. Mark Beers, 55, of Nazareth, was pronounced dead at the scene after a car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said. The county...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

No CO, contaminants detected after sweep of Salisbury Twp. school

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County was briefly evacuated just after noon Monday after concerns about a possible carbon monoxide leak or other contaminant in the building. Hundreds of kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man found inside burning home in Reading

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who died after being rescued from a burning home in Reading over the weekend. The victim, Joshua Morganti, 24, died Saturday morning after being taken to Reading Hospital from the scene of the fire in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner's office.
READING, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading

READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting

READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Woman accused of assaulting victim with hedge clippers

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman hit another woman with a pair of hedge clippers Tuesday. Samantha Kelley faces several charges, including aggravated assault and terroristic threats. The incident began after a 22-year-old woman discovered Tuesday morning that her home had been broken into in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash

A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA

