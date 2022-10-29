Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues after odor prompted evacuation of school in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County say the investigation continues after an odor prompted an evacuation of a school Monday afternoon. Crews were sent to Lehigh Christian Academy shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday for an unknown odor inside the school, according to a news release from township police. Crews from the Western and Eastern Salisbury fire departments investigated the source of the odor, believed to be from an HVAC system, police said.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton fire investigation: ‘It appears like there was an explosion, but I can’t say for certain’
There are many things Easton fire Chief Henry Hennings can’t say about the fire early Saturday morning that destroyed a house on the South Side. Due to the state of the structure in the 100 block of Ann Street, fire department investigators haven’t been able to get inside, Hennings said.
sauconsource.com
DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say
An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
sauconsource.com
Boys Accused of Starting Shopping Cart Fire in Hellertown
Two teenage boys have been charged in the Northampton County juvenile court system after police say they started a shopping cart fire that endangered residents. In a news release Monday, Hellertown Police said the fire occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Tobias Drive.
Times News
Dump truck overturns in Brodheadsville
Route 209 South was closed just before 11 a.m. Monday when a dump truck hauling asphalt overturned by the Chestnuthill Diner in the intersection with Route 115. State police, West End Fire Company and EMS were called to the scene. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Street Road reopens in Bensalem following hazardous materials incident
A portion of Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County that was closed due to a hazardous materials incident has since reopened.
local21news.com
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead in early-morning crash in Bath
BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County. Mark Beers, 55, of Nazareth, was pronounced dead at the scene after a car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said. The county...
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man found inside burning home in Reading
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who died after being rescued from a burning home in Reading over the weekend. The victim, Joshua Morganti, 24, died Saturday morning after being taken to Reading Hospital from the scene of the fire in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner's office.
Elderly Lehigh County Pedestrian Killed In Allentown Crash: Coroner
An elderly Lehigh County man died after being hit by a car early on Sunday, Oct. 30, authorities have announced. John Nick, 77, was struck near the intersection of Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive in west Allentown just after 6:30 a.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a statement.
Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading
READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Woman accused of assaulting victim with hedge clippers
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman hit another woman with a pair of hedge clippers Tuesday. Samantha Kelley faces several charges, including aggravated assault and terroristic threats. The incident began after a 22-year-old woman discovered Tuesday morning that her home had been broken into in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
55-Year-Old Driver Killed In Northampton Crash: Police
One driver is dead after a two-car collision in Northampton County early on Monday, Oct. 31, state police announced. Just before 5 a.m., a northbound Kia Forte and an eastbound Dodge Ram crashed into each other at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East Northampton Street in Bath, authorities said in a press release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash
A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
Roosevelt Boulevard reopens after house fire leads to shutdown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Roosevelt Boulevard is back open after a house fire shut down part of the roadway Saturday.The fire started in a house near Welsh Road just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.Crews were able to get it contained within a half hour and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.There are no reported injuries.
