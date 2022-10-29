ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Ahead in November for the Nashville Predators

With a disappointing loss to the Washington Capitals Saturday evening, the Preds have limped to the finish of a frustrating October that started with two wins in Europe followed by a string of unpleasant losses caused by a variety of concerns. Nashville has struggled with penalties, puck possession, execution, and special teams in different games in October. The team was able to put together on complete, well executed game against the St. Louis Blues, but fell flat again in their final game of the month against the Caps. Nashville ended October with a record of 3-5-1, certainly not the start the team hoped for based on last season's individual successes and promising offseason moves.
Is Bruins’ Coaching Change Bad News for Maple Leafs’ Keefe?

As Damien Cox of the Toronto Star noted in his column yesterday, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe’s biggest failing is that he hasn’t yet won during the first round of the playoffs. (from “Fire Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe? After 10 games? Don’t be ridiculous,” Damien Cox, Toronto Star, 31/10/2022).
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral

This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
Chicago Bears Make 3 Moves to Start Rebound

Ryan Poles took the job in Chicago realizing he had a rebuild ahead of him, after a few moves this off-season the Chicago Bears make 3 moves to start the rebuild! The trade deadline often goes by in the NFL without much happening, but this year there were a ton of moves all over the league, but the Chicago bears jump started the rebuild at the trade deadline.
