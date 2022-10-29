Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Recapping Saints' big win, starting to talk LSU-Alabama on 'Bayou Bets'
The latest edition of "Bayou Bets," the sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com, came after a New Orleans Saints win that was unexpected in many corners, particularly in the fashion of a 24-0 shutout. Sports betting writer Jim Derry said not to get too excited over the good performance, considering the...
NOLA.com
World Series Game 3, Astros at Phillies prop bets: Pitchers and punchouts in Philadelphia
After thunderstorms robbed fans of baseball on Monday night, it seems as if the MLB has given the green light for Game 3 of the World Series to go forward. Philadelphia will host a ruckus crowd eager to watch its Phillies at home in the Fall Classic for the first time in over a decade. However, they’ll be given everything they can handle by Houston.
NOLA.com
Heat and Timberwolves to cover? See our best bets for Nov. 1
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NOLA.com
One NFL team has called the Saints inquiring about a trade for RB Alvin Kamara, report says
The New Orleans Saints recently received a call recently from the Buffalo Bills asking if the team would be willing to part ways with star running back Alvin Kamara through a trade, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday. Glazer added that the Saints have no interest in trading...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Michigan, Ohio State Headed For Epic Showdown
With both programs squarely in the national championship discussion, this year's edition of 'The Game' will carry a lot
NOLA.com
A chain reaction: Defensive line 'the catalyst' of Saints' shutout success against Raiders
The defensive line is the first domino to fall, and how it falls dictates the overall ripple. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defensive line executed its job and therefore the entire defense was successful. So much so, the Saints notched just their eighth shutout inside the Caesars Superdome, blanking the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. Opponents had otherwise been averaging 28.6 points per game against the Saints.
NOLA.com
Return of 'Point Zion' keys Pelicans' win over Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter, Zion Williamson caught a pass on the right side of the floor and quickly recognized that the Los Angeles Clippers were sending a double-team his way. With Clippers wing Nic Batum on his back and center Ivica Zubac shading toward him,...
