Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
Everything Jimbo Fisher said on SEC teleconference ahead of Florida
Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) will be back at Kyle Field this upcoming weekend to host the Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) at 11 a. m CT on ESPN. Both the Aggies and Gators enter the contest amid losing streaks with A&M having dropped four games in a row while Florida is also looking to rebound after losses to Georgia and LSU.
Napier anticipating roster attrition, talks transfer portal
As Florida enters the final third of its regular-season, its first-year head coach is seemingly anticipating some roster turnover within his program, which is far from atypical when a team enters its inaugural offseason under the direction of a new coaching regime. It’s a process that started this week when...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel address how they handle playoff rankings
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff’s initial rankings revealed that Georgia’s showdown with Tennessee on Saturday will pit the No. 1 team against the No. 3 team. The situations between the Volunteers and the Bulldogs are a bit different than in year’s past — Tennessee holds the top spot for the first time in program history, while Georgia is somewhat surprisingly relegated to No. 3 — but both head coaches have steady approaches to how they talk about them with their team.
Kirby Smart discusses Vols, replacing Nolan Smith on SEC teleconference
Georgia coach Kirby Smart appeared on the SEC coaches' weekly teleconference Wednesday morning to discuss the latest on his team and preview the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee. The unbeeaten Vols, who debuted Tuesday night as the nation's No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, will visit No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., in an SEC East showdown with championship implications.
Mike White: Georgia guard Terry Roberts ‘taking some personal time’ away from team
The Georgia men’s basketball team took the court in Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday night for an exhibition with Georgia College. The Bulldogs had a notable absence in their 66-52 victory, one that head coach Mike White addressed after the game. White spoke briefly about the absence of Terry Roberts,...
O'Cyrus Torrence selected as semifinalist for Rotary Lombardi award
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence was selected as one of 12 semifinalists for the 49th Rotary Lombardi Award, which is awarded annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida, ready for Tennessee
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida. Winner: Brock Bowers. Brock Bowers has been the...
Georgia men’s basketball’s Kario Oquendo named to Coaches Preseason 2nd team All-SEC squad
Following an impressive debut season at Georgia, guard Kario Oquendo has been rewarded with the 2022-23 now just around the corner. Oquendo was named to the Coaches Preseason second team All-SEC squad on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior was the only Bulldogs player selected to either the first or second team this season.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
dawgnation.com
Georgia’s new players flex, Mike White era tips off with exhibition win
The Mike White era tipped off with a 66-52 win over NCAA Division ll Georgia College on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Kario Oquendo and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece, with Moncrieffe also pulling down a team-high 9 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Moncrieffe, a transfer from Oklahoma...
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Everything Clemson’s Will Shipley Said About Notre Dame
Notre Dame faces Clemson this weekend in South Bend. Earlier this week, one-time Fighting Irish target and current Tigers running back Will Shipley spoke to the media. Here is everything Shipley said about Notre Dame. On trying to play a complete game vs. Notre Dame. “It’s a really big deal....
247Sports
Bryan Harsin fired at Auburn: Reaction after Tigers part ways with football coach
Harsin's lone SEC win this fall came in overtime against Missouri in September, which followed a blowout home loss to Penn State that seemed to get things moving behind the scenes relating his future. A blown lead against LSU came after that, along with a 32-point loss at Georgia that poured gasoline on Harsin's seat.
Clemson vs. Louisville kickoff time, TV announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN. Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN. North Carolina at Wake...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
WJCL
Local teams bring home hardware at the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Buford’s 9-1 victory over East Coweta in the Class 7A championship game gave the program its 11th state title and first since 2016 while bringing the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament to a close Saturday in Columbus. Buford defeated Parkview 9-1, East Coweta 2-1,...
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
247Sports
