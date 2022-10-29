ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice

After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
Napier anticipating roster attrition, talks transfer portal

As Florida enters the final third of its regular-season, its first-year head coach is seemingly anticipating some roster turnover within his program, which is far from atypical when a team enters its inaugural offseason under the direction of a new coaching regime. It’s a process that started this week when...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel address how they handle playoff rankings

On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff’s initial rankings revealed that Georgia’s showdown with Tennessee on Saturday will pit the No. 1 team against the No. 3 team. The situations between the Volunteers and the Bulldogs are a bit different than in year’s past — Tennessee holds the top spot for the first time in program history, while Georgia is somewhat surprisingly relegated to No. 3 — but both head coaches have steady approaches to how they talk about them with their team.
Kirby Smart discusses Vols, replacing Nolan Smith on SEC teleconference

Georgia coach Kirby Smart appeared on the SEC coaches' weekly teleconference Wednesday morning to discuss the latest on his team and preview the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee. The unbeeaten Vols, who debuted Tuesday night as the nation's No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, will visit No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., in an SEC East showdown with championship implications.
O'Cyrus Torrence selected as semifinalist for Rotary Lombardi award

Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence was selected as one of 12 semifinalists for the 49th Rotary Lombardi Award, which is awarded annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'

Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
Georgia’s new players flex, Mike White era tips off with exhibition win

The Mike White era tipped off with a 66-52 win over NCAA Division ll Georgia College on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Kario Oquendo and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece, with Moncrieffe also pulling down a team-high 9 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Moncrieffe, a transfer from Oklahoma...
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Everything Clemson’s Will Shipley Said About Notre Dame

Notre Dame faces Clemson this weekend in South Bend. Earlier this week, one-time Fighting Irish target and current Tigers running back Will Shipley spoke to the media. Here is everything Shipley said about Notre Dame. On trying to play a complete game vs. Notre Dame. “It’s a really big deal....
Clemson vs. Louisville kickoff time, TV announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN. Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN. North Carolina at Wake...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
