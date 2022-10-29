On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff’s initial rankings revealed that Georgia’s showdown with Tennessee on Saturday will pit the No. 1 team against the No. 3 team. The situations between the Volunteers and the Bulldogs are a bit different than in year’s past — Tennessee holds the top spot for the first time in program history, while Georgia is somewhat surprisingly relegated to No. 3 — but both head coaches have steady approaches to how they talk about them with their team.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO