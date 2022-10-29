John, Mary and their friends are back on the hunt in the latest episode of The Winchesters. In Tuesday's hour, titled "Masters of War," the Monster Club find themselves at the center of a case when the details of a veteran's death don't add up. As John (Drake Rodger), Mary (Meg Donnelly), Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) start to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the soldier's death, they find themselves with more than they bargained for. Of course, it's the Supernatural universe!

