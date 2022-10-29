ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nippertown.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Renaissance @ Troy Music Hall, 10/27/2022

TROY – Renaissance played the venerable Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Thursday night as part of their “Legacy Tour 2022.” It would prove to be an evening plagued with technical problems, flubs, and band members going MIA. As the band entered the stage, I noticed lead singer...
TROY, NY
nippertown.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Kitchen Dwellers / Daniel Donato @ Putnam Place, 10/29/2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS – It was Oct. 29 in downtown Saratoga Springs. Everyone was out looking their Halloween best — most of them were gathering at Putnam Place for yet another sold-out show. Daniel Donato and his band kicked things off and the Kitchen Dwellers, as usual, absolutely crushed it. Halloween magic was in the air and it started with a little Cosmic Country.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
US105

The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York

Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
KINDERHOOK, NY
Q 105.7

Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar

Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Must-See Spooky Home in Scare-A-Toga County! If You Dare!

Looking for somewhere spooky to do some Trick-or-Treating? Check out this Halloween Home in Scare-A-Toga County!. Trick-or-Treatin' might be for the kids, but Halloween is for everyone and while many will be racing home from school to get decked out in their costumes, a home in Saratoga County has been ready for the big day for months!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Why I Loved Being At Amsterdam High School This Past Friday

I will admit, I was so excited this past Friday to be able to cover the Amsterdam up at Amsterdam high school. They delivered in every fashion as the marching band was what I highlighted on WNYT NewsChannel 13. The passion for local high school football in the Capital Region is certainly undeniable and Amsterdam is arguably the best representation of that. I can't wait for more visits there as they got a huge win too on Friday. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dinosaur Adventure returns to Altamont Fairgrounds

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dinosaur Adventure returned to the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing prehistoric fun to families across the Capital Region. The two-day event gave visitors the chance to see their favorite dinosaurs, as well as to partake in a variety of fun activities. “It’s almost like the shock and light up you see […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023

The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
