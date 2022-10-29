Read full article on original website
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
nippertown.com
Grammy-Nominated Bluesman Tab Benoit to Appear at Cohoes Music Hall, Nov. 5
COHOES – Appearing at the historic Cohoes Music Hall on Nov. 5 is Grammy-nominated artist, Tab Benoit. Benoit has become a major blues star and an outspoken advocate for the preservation of the wetlands of his home state. Born on November 17, 1967, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Benoit grew...
nippertown.com
CONCERT REVIEW: Renaissance @ Troy Music Hall, 10/27/2022
TROY – Renaissance played the venerable Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Thursday night as part of their “Legacy Tour 2022.” It would prove to be an evening plagued with technical problems, flubs, and band members going MIA. As the band entered the stage, I noticed lead singer...
nippertown.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Kitchen Dwellers / Daniel Donato @ Putnam Place, 10/29/2022
SARATOGA SPRINGS – It was Oct. 29 in downtown Saratoga Springs. Everyone was out looking their Halloween best — most of them were gathering at Putnam Place for yet another sold-out show. Daniel Donato and his band kicked things off and the Kitchen Dwellers, as usual, absolutely crushed it. Halloween magic was in the air and it started with a little Cosmic Country.
15-time Grammy nominee Fred Hersch coming to Troy
The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will welcome Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding in February 2023.
Darryl “DMC” McDaniels visits OCFS event in Albany
Founding member of the Grammy-award winning hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. Darryl "DMC" McDaniels joined the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) to kick off adoption awareness month on Tuesday.
nippertown.com
Canada’s Durham County Poets Bring the Blues and More to The Linda, Nov. 4
ALBANY – The sounds of Canada cross the border when the Durham County Poets play The Linda. Bringing their blues-based sound to Albany, the band is set to perform on Nov. 4 in support of their latest album, “Out of the Woods.”. Durham County Poets are a “band”...
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Saratoga Socialite to Sell Exquisite Riggi Palace! Offer Sits at $18M!
Socialite Gets $18M Offer for Her Exquisite Estate Described as the Crown Jewel of Saratoga!. The exquisite "Riggi Palace" located in Upstate New York has been nicknamed the "Jewel of Saratoga" and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who will argue with you about that. Built for Ron and Michele...
Gloversville hosting window decorating contest
The Gloversville Recreation Commission will be having a window decorating contest for the holiday season.
Best Mexican restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Mexican food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Mexican restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp.
Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar
Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
Must-See Spooky Home in Scare-A-Toga County! If You Dare!
Looking for somewhere spooky to do some Trick-or-Treating? Check out this Halloween Home in Scare-A-Toga County!. Trick-or-Treatin' might be for the kids, but Halloween is for everyone and while many will be racing home from school to get decked out in their costumes, a home in Saratoga County has been ready for the big day for months!
Amsterdam inks date for tree lighting festival
The magic of the holiday season has already broken into the Capital Region, and Amsterdam wasted no time jumping on the bandwagon.
Why I Loved Being At Amsterdam High School This Past Friday
I will admit, I was so excited this past Friday to be able to cover the Amsterdam up at Amsterdam high school. They delivered in every fashion as the marching band was what I highlighted on WNYT NewsChannel 13. The passion for local high school football in the Capital Region is certainly undeniable and Amsterdam is arguably the best representation of that. I can't wait for more visits there as they got a huge win too on Friday. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
Dinosaur Adventure returns to Altamont Fairgrounds
ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dinosaur Adventure returned to the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing prehistoric fun to families across the Capital Region. The two-day event gave visitors the chance to see their favorite dinosaurs, as well as to partake in a variety of fun activities. “It’s almost like the shock and light up you see […]
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023
The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
