Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Take on One Last Project Together in 'Flip or Flop: The Final Flip'
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are taking on one final project together. The former married couple will embark on their last flip for a one-hour HGTV special, Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, which will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.
'La Brea' Sneak Peek: Young Sam Unknowingly Flirts With His Own Daughter (Exclusive)
Talk about a trippy family reunion. On Tuesday's episode of La Brea, a young Sam (played by Jon Seda's real-life son, Jon Seda Jr.) has a chance encounter with his future daughter, Riley (Veronica St. Clair), in 1988 -- only he doesn't know yet that she's his daughter, and only ET debuts the exclusive sneak peek at the awkward scene between father and daughter!
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach
Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.
