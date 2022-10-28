Read full article on original website
Crews respond to Miamisburg two-vehicle crash
Two vehicles were involved in a crash near 9400 Springboro Pk. on Tuesday morning.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Reports of heavy police presence on Geneva Court in Miami Township
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reports of heavy police presence on Geneva Court in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Elmwood place after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the Towne Street exit at 6:33 a.m.
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
City manager: Police investigating after body found in Franklin
Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt confirmed to News 3 that authorities are investigating after a body was found in the city Tuesday night.
Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020. Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mason police say that on...
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say she purposely ran over a woman’s feet. Larica Brown, 34, of Paddock Hills is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Police wrote in an affidavit it happened in the 900 block...
Eaton building damaged after vehicle slams into structure
PREBLE COUNTY — Emergency crews were called to respond after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building in Eaton Tuesday morning. Preble County dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a crash in the area of East Main Street and Maple Street. The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m., according to initial reports.
Woman indicted in husband’s deadly shooting, dismemberment
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the continued investigation turned up evidence that Vaughan planned to kill Fellman, thus the aggravated murder charge.
Police catch break-in in progress
Saturday night, Officers of the Washington Township Police Department responded to 400 Lincoln Blvd, in reference to a burglary in progress. The caller stated they watched a male climb thru a window at the residence. Upon arrival, Officers observed signs that someone had forced entry into the home thru a...
Reports of a crash with injuries on US 42 in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Car crashes into front of UDF in Butler Township
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the front of a United Dairy Farmers in Butler Township Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a car into a building in the 8000 block of North Dixie Drive around 1:30 p.m. According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported. >>...
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
ODOT announces lane closures in Lebanon for bridge rehabilitation project
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures in Warren County as part of the multi-phase bridge rehabilitation and construction project along State Route 48. According to ODOT, the right lanes of State Route 48 will be closed in both directions under the East Turtlecreek-Union...
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Forest Road in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Butler Warren Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Butler Warren Road in Mason. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
Greenville Police Blotter
DISORDERLY: An officer assigned to the Greenville City Schools K-8 building was contacted by a reporting person stating a student was threatening another student and had a knife on his person. The complainant advised the threatening student advised he was in a bad mood and showed him his knife. The complainant advised the threatening student advised him he was going to use it on another male student. Officers immediately located the threatening student and retrieved the knife out of his pants pocket. The threatening male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and suspended from school for having a weapon.
