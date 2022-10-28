ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

WLWT 5

Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Elmwood place after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the Towne Street exit at 6:33 a.m.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020. Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mason police say that on...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Eaton building damaged after vehicle slams into structure

PREBLE COUNTY — Emergency crews were called to respond after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building in Eaton Tuesday morning. Preble County dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a crash in the area of East Main Street and Maple Street. The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m., according to initial reports.
EATON, OH
peakofohio.com

Police catch break-in in progress

Saturday night, Officers of the Washington Township Police Department responded to 400 Lincoln Blvd, in reference to a burglary in progress. The caller stated they watched a male climb thru a window at the residence. Upon arrival, Officers observed signs that someone had forced entry into the home thru a...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US 42 in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery

CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT announces lane closures in Lebanon for bridge rehabilitation project

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures in Warren County as part of the multi-phase bridge rehabilitation and construction project along State Route 48. According to ODOT, the right lanes of State Route 48 will be closed in both directions under the East Turtlecreek-Union...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

DISORDERLY: An officer assigned to the Greenville City Schools K-8 building was contacted by a reporting person stating a student was threatening another student and had a knife on his person. The complainant advised the threatening student advised he was in a bad mood and showed him his knife. The complainant advised the threatening student advised him he was going to use it on another male student. Officers immediately located the threatening student and retrieved the knife out of his pants pocket. The threatening male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and suspended from school for having a weapon.
GREENVILLE, OH

