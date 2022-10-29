Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Trio of Tigers earn SEC Cross Country honors
AUBURN, Ala. – Following successful performances at last week's Southeastern Conference Championships, Auburn junior Ryan Kinnane and freshmen Gené Coetzee and Joseph Perry were named to the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team, respectively. Behind a 23:27.1 run, Kinnane finished 11th in the men's 8k race...
Auburn baseball commemorates 2022 season with CWS rings
AUBURN, Ala. – From inside the Tigers Den at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday, members of the 2022 Auburn baseball team opened boxes containing rings commemorating their special season, then gathered to exclaim their rallying cry one more time. "Bad News!" "So much hard work and dedication that all these guys...
Auburn Volleyball falls to No. 20 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Auburn Volleyball showed they were capable of hanging with the Wildcats but a balanced Kentucky attack proved too much for the Tigers on Sunday, falling 3-0 (13-25, 20-25, 15-25). Akasha Anderson and Kendal Kemp were the pair that found the most success in the opening set...
John Cohen named Director of Athletics at Auburn University
AUBURN, Ala. — John Cohen, who has more than two decades as a coach and administrator in the Southeastern Conference, has been named the 16th Director of Athletics at Auburn University, President Dr. Chris Roberts announced Monday. Cohen has spent the previous 14 years at Mississippi State in various capacities, most recently as the athletic director the past six years.
Dave Lyon receives James Owens Courage Award
AUBURN, Ala. – The heir apparent to Pat Sullivan as Auburn's quarterback in 1972, Dave Lyon injured his knee during spring practice, costing him a chance to lead the famed Amazin's. "I was supposed be after that spring and I messed up my knee," Lyon recalled. "Randy Walls, he...
Auburn announces change in football leadership
AUBURN, Ala.— Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program. President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.
