INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – DePaul dropped its second five-set match in as many games with a 3-2 setback at Butler on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Demons claimed the first and third sets before Butler forced a deciding fifth set in which the Bulldogs never relinquished the lead. With the loss, DePaul falls to 7-17 on the season and 3-9 in BIG EAST play.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO