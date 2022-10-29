ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DePaul Hosts Marian for Exhibition Tuesday

CHICAGO – DePaul men's basketball makes its debut of the 2022-23 season inside Wintrust Arena for an exhibition contest against Marian, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here starting at just $15. DePaul students can scan their ID at the entrance for free admission. The game can...
Blue Demons Drop Five-Set Match at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – DePaul dropped its second five-set match in as many games with a 3-2 setback at Butler on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Demons claimed the first and third sets before Butler forced a deciding fifth set in which the Bulldogs never relinquished the lead. With the loss, DePaul falls to 7-17 on the season and 3-9 in BIG EAST play.
RV DePaul Falls to No. 3 Texas in Charity Exhibition Game

AUSTIN, Texas – AUSTIN, Texas – DePaul women's basketball fell to third-ranked Texas 105-62 in a charity exhibition matchup on Sunday afternoon at Moody Center. In a game where all ticket proceeds benefited Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, the host Longhorns used explosive second and third quarters to pick up the win.
