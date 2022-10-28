Kalkine : What made UK real pay drop at sharpest rate since 2010 financial crisis? | Kalkine Media

According to the Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index, including owner occupiers' housing costs, rose by 8.8% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 8.6% in August and returning to July's recent high. The largest upward contributions to the annual CPIH inflation rate in September 2022 came from housing and household services, principally from electricity, gas and other fuels, owner occupiers' housing costs, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport. On a monthly basis, CPIH rose by 0.4% in September 2022, compared with a rise of 0.3% in September 2021. The Consumer Prices Index grew by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August and returning to July's recent high.

