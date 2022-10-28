Kalkine : What made UK real pay drop at sharpest rate since 2010 financial crisis? | Kalkine Media

Read full article on original website
Kalkine: How is surging inflation in UK affecting your household costs?
According to the Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index, including owner occupiers' housing costs, rose by 8.8% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 8.6% in August and returning to July's recent high. The largest upward contributions to the annual CPIH inflation rate in September 2022 came from housing and household services, principally from electricity, gas and other fuels, owner occupiers' housing costs, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport. On a monthly basis, CPIH rose by 0.4% in September 2022, compared with a rise of 0.3% in September 2021. The Consumer Prices Index grew by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August and returning to July's recent high.
Kalkine: Which ASX-listed financial stocks are trending in the opening trade today?
Today, the ASX200 has added 5.2 points, or 0.1%, in the opening minutes of trade. On Tuesday, November 1, at 10:27 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was up, gaining 0.20% and crossing above its 125-day moving average. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
Kalkine : Which Canadian stocks to watch for a long term financial journey? | Kalkine Media
Entering the stock market is a long-term journey, which is why Investors look for steady growth and income from their securities. In this segment we explore six Canadian dividend stocks along to keep your eye on at the moment.
The surprising professions that have been cut from the list of Australia's 10 highest paying jobs - and the country's biggest earners
CEOs and architects have dropped out of the top 10 highest earning professions in Australia, replaced by engineers and financial advisors. It comes doctors, psychiatrists and lawyers sweep the list of the country's highest-earning careers in the latest 2019-20 tax return data from the Australian Tax Office. Daily Mail Australia...
What's pushing ASX higher ahead of interest rate decisions? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded in a green territory. As of 31 Oct, 10:23 AM Sydney time the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 1.06 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 9.66 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
Kalkine : Tiff Macklem says Bank of Canada’s independence not under threat | Kalkine Media
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem has stated that he feels no threat to the Bank of Canada’s independence amidst increased criticism from politicians and pundits. The central bank has been under increased scrutiny for the last two years over its handling of the Covid pandemic as well as rising inflation rates which have reached levels not seen in decades.
Musgrave (ASX:MGV) quarterly report: Flagship Cue Gold sees significant gold intersections
New significant gold intersections further extending the mineralisation potential have been obtained across Musgrave Minerals Ltd’s projects, mainly the flagship, Cue Gold Project. At White Heat-Mosaic deposit and Big Sky deposit, assay results are pending for several RC holes from extensional and infill RC drilling. Waratah and East Numbers...
Kalkine: Which stocks to watch as winter energy supplies get a boost?
Finally, there seems to be some good news ahead of the winter season, as the UK’s largest gas storage site has been reopened. While energy suppliers are making efforts to meet the soaring demand, Centrica has announced that it has returned the rough gas storage facility in the North Sea to 20% of its earlier capacity. In light of this development, we look at the shares of the two energy giants.
Carbon (ASX:CBR) posts 66% revenue rise in Q1, shares skyrocket
Carbon Revolution’s share price gained by 51.16% at 11:01 AM AEDT. The company posted a 66.2% growth in the revenue during the first quarter of financial year 2023. Carbon Revolution’s wheels have featured on the Ford core vehicle program for the first time. The share price of Carbon...
How have these ASX-listed EV stocks performed lately?
Electric vehicle (EV) sales are increasing globally due to government policy in Europe, Asia, and North America. According to ARENA’s report, EVs are anticipated to become equal to petrol vehicles in terms of price and range by the mid-2020s. The world’s transport sector is witnessing a major transformation because...
Kalkine: Why has IMF cut Asia's economic forecasts after slowdown in China?
Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, Krishna Srinivasan, said Asia's robust financial rebound early this year is dropping momentum, with a weaker-than-anticipated second quarter. IMF has reduced growth forecasts for Asia and the Pacific to 4 per cent this year and 4.3 per cent subsequent year - down by 0.9 this year and 0.8 percentage points next year.
How does inflation impact the stock market? All you need to know
Inflation is a crucial part of the economy, and well-controlled inflation signals a healthy economic condition. The high demand and lower supply can bump up the inflation rate. The central bank generally raises interest rates to control soaring costs. The global market has been disrupted this year due to the...
What’s boosting GrainCorp’s (ASX:GNC) share price today?
The shares of GrainCorp closed in green on ASX today (31 October). Wheat prices have jumped over the weekend due to Russia suspending a major Black Sea grain export deal. The shares of Australia’s integrated grain and edible oil company GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) were on the rise today (31 October 2022) despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. GrainCorp’s shares were trading 7.860% up at AU$8.370 on the ASX at 4:40 PM AEDT.
How are Bubs’ (ASX:BUB) shares faring after Q1 update?
Bubs Australia’s shares were trading lower today after its Q1 FY23 quarterly update. The company generated gross revenue of AU$23.6 million during the first quarter. Bubs’ flagship infant formula doubled its revenue from the prior corresponding period. Bubs Australia’s (ASX:BUB) shares were trading in the red on Tuesday...
A sneak peek at performance of ‘big four’ banks on ASX today
ANZ, CBA, NAB, and WBC collectively represent the ‘big four’ banks in Australia. These banks operate through several branches both in and outside Australia. The ‘big four’ banks in Australia represent the four top-ranking financial institutions in the country with respect to assets, customer base, earnings, and market capitalisation. These banks offer a wide range of services to individual customers as well as to businesses, and they operate through several branches across Australia.
European stocks hit six-week high, investors focus on Fed
LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks rose in early trading on Tuesday, supported by speculation among investors that central banks could come to the end of their rate-hiking cycles. Asian shares strengthened, following mild losses on Wall Street on Monday, as investor focus shifted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision...
FTSE edges higher as traders optimistic about BoE's monetary policy
UK Market: The UK stock market was upbeat on Tuesday, ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy meeting scheduled for this week. The FTSE 100 was up nearly 1.5% at 12:36 pm GMT+1, while the FTSE 250 soared over 2.5%. The BoE is expected to hold its meeting on Thursday. Besides, BoE is expected to sell a few gilts that it had bought.
Gold rises over 1% in run-up to Fed rate announcement
(Reuters) - Gold rose over 1% on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and bond yields slipped from session highs, with the focus turning to a key Federal Reserve announcement for cues on whether it would scale back or retain its aggressive stance on interest rates hikes. Spot gold rose 0.9%...
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street slips
The Australian share market is poised for a muted open on Wednesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 1 point lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.25%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.4%, and the NASDAQ ended 0.8% lower. The Australian share market is...
ASX 200 opens higher; Lake Resources up over 9%
Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose marginally in opening trade, rising 3.90 points, or 0.056%, to 6,980.80. On Tuesday, the benchmark index ended 1.65% higher at 6,976.9 points. Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday after Wall Street closed in the red on Monday, and the Reserve...
