Kalkine : UK Aviation Stocks to watch ahead of potential Christmas travel chaos | Kalkine Media

Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which stocks to watch as winter energy supplies get a boost?
Finally, there seems to be some good news ahead of the winter season, as the UK’s largest gas storage site has been reopened. While energy suppliers are making efforts to meet the soaring demand, Centrica has announced that it has returned the rough gas storage facility in the North Sea to 20% of its earlier capacity. In light of this development, we look at the shares of the two energy giants.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX-listed financial stocks are trending in the opening trade today?
Today, the ASX200 has added 5.2 points, or 0.1%, in the opening minutes of trade. On Tuesday, November 1, at 10:27 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was up, gaining 0.20% and crossing above its 125-day moving average. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Who are the happiest Australians in the country? | Kalkine Media
Australians over 65, who live in Queensland, own a house and pet are the happiest people in the country, according to new NAB insights. The NAB Wellbeing Index released today reveals Aussies are generally experiencing increased wellbeing and are noticeably less anxious compared to three months ago.
kalkinemedia.com
How have these ASX-listed EV stocks performed lately?
Electric vehicle (EV) sales are increasing globally due to government policy in Europe, Asia, and North America. According to ARENA’s report, EVs are anticipated to become equal to petrol vehicles in terms of price and range by the mid-2020s. The world’s transport sector is witnessing a major transformation because...
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
Demand for EVs are increasing worldwide and the uptake in Australia is lower than the developed nations.
kalkinemedia.com
What's pushing ASX higher ahead of interest rate decisions? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded in a green territory. As of 31 Oct, 10:23 AM Sydney time the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 1.06 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 9.66 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
Albania criticises UK’s lack of cooperation over Channel crossings
Government sources in Tirana say UK has failed to provide information or agree a deportation deal
Specieswatch: why the squid game in UK needs new rules
Taking steps to avoid overfishing will help European squid continue to thrive in UK’s warming waters
'The worst is behind us': Hong Kong kicks off its finance summit with top global bankers
Hong Kong leader John Lee sought to drum up confidence in the city's future as a global financial hub on Wednesday, as he welcomed some of Wall Street's top executives to its biggest international event in years.
Debt risks of top real estate firms are prominent - China bank regulator
BEIJING (Reuters) - Debt risks of some top real estate firms are prominent and risk control ability of some local financial institutions are weak, according to the chairman of China’s banking and insurance regulator.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why has IMF cut Asia's economic forecasts after slowdown in China?
Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, Krishna Srinivasan, said Asia's robust financial rebound early this year is dropping momentum, with a weaker-than-anticipated second quarter. IMF has reduced growth forecasts for Asia and the Pacific to 4 per cent this year and 4.3 per cent subsequent year - down by 0.9 this year and 0.8 percentage points next year.
Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership.
kalkinemedia.com
Record central bank buying lifts global gold demand, WGC says
LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks bought a record 399 tonnes of gold worth around $20 billion in the third quarter of 2022, helping to lift global demand for the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. Demand for gold was also strong from jewellers and buyers of gold...
At least two pesticides in half of bread sold in UK, data shows
Pesticide Action Network calls for urgent action after analysis shows 50% increase in pesticide cocktails
Arket Opens Paris Flagship, Continues Global Expansion
PARIS — Following a flurry of flagship openings this fall, Arket is adding to the Paris shopping scene with a new space in the Marais. Arket managing director Pernilla Wohlfahrt had been eyeing Paris for a while, but the pandemic slowed expansion and the group wanted to wait to find the right space. That ended up being at 13 Rue des Archives, the former Zadig & Voltaire store that most recently — and unusually for the district better known for its youthful shoppers — hosted the exhibition of “Big John,” the largest triceratops dinosaur discovered to date.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends:...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street slips
The Australian share market is poised for a muted open on Wednesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 1 point lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.25%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.4%, and the NASDAQ ended 0.8% lower. The Australian share market is...
China able to maintain normal monetary policy, positive interest rates -central bank
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s potential economic growth is expected to be kept within reasonable range, and the country will be able to maintain normal monetary policy and positive interest rates for as long as possible, according to its central bank governor.
‘I can’t work in the office safely’: the over-50s leaving the UK labour force
The number of economically inactive 50- to 64-year-olds has shot up. Some can simply afford to retire – but many have long Covid or other health issues
kalkinemedia.com
European stocks hit six-week high, investors focus on Fed
LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks rose in early trading on Tuesday, supported by speculation among investors that central banks could come to the end of their rate-hiking cycles. Asian shares strengthened, following mild losses on Wall Street on Monday, as investor focus shifted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Bubs’ (ASX:BUB) shares faring after Q1 update?
Bubs Australia’s shares were trading lower today after its Q1 FY23 quarterly update. The company generated gross revenue of AU$23.6 million during the first quarter. Bubs’ flagship infant formula doubled its revenue from the prior corresponding period. Bubs Australia’s (ASX:BUB) shares were trading in the red on Tuesday...
Comments / 0