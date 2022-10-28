Kalkine : UK Aviation Stocks to watch ahead of potential Christmas travel chaos | Kalkine Media

PARIS — Following a flurry of flagship openings this fall, Arket is adding to the Paris shopping scene with a new space in the Marais. Arket managing director Pernilla Wohlfahrt had been eyeing Paris for a while, but the pandemic slowed expansion and the group wanted to wait to find the right space. That ended up being at 13 Rue des Archives, the former Zadig & Voltaire store that most recently — and unusually for the district better known for its youthful shoppers — hosted the exhibition of “Big John,” the largest triceratops dinosaur discovered to date.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends:...

15 MINUTES AGO