Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska quarterback picture
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses the picture at quarterback following an injury to Casey Thompson.
247Sports
Kansas suspends Bill Self four games, self-imposes restrictions amid ongoing NCAA investigation
Kansas suspended basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend four games to begin the 2022-23 campaign amid an ongoing NCAA investigation, as CBS Sports reported Tuesday. Self led Kansas to a national championship last season, but he will miss the Jayhawks’ Champions Classic showdown against Duke Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach. The suspensions stem from an NCAA and FBI investigation into the Kansas program in 2017 for allegedly using Adidas to bribe top recruits. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports that Kansas is not expected to be penalized by the NCAA until after the 2022-23 season.
Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?
Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...
JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
Kansas football: Ex-Wisconsin OT, 5-star recruit Logan Brown commits to Jayhawks
Former Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown is transferring to Kansas. The former five-star recruit made it official on Sunday afternoon, announcing his commitment to the Jayhawks via Twitter. Brown spent the last four years with the Badgers, appearing in 26 career games with three starts over the last three seasons...
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Michigan State, Mel Tucker for 'blanket' statements after postgame altercation at Michigan
Fallout continues to come from the ugly postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State, and Paul Finebaum has polar opposite takes on both sides. Finebaum commended Jim Harbaugh while taking a shot at the Spartans and Mel Tucker Tuesday morning on Get Up!. “I give coach Harbaugh enormous credit for...
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
247Sports
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash
Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
Observations from Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over Grand Valley State
The last thing the Michigan State fan base needed, on the heels of all that went on in Ann Arbor over the weekend and the ensuing fallout, was an embarrassing loss to a Division II team the first time Tom Izzo’s squad took the court. For a half of Tuesday’s exhibition, things were trending in that dicey direction, with the Lakers holding a five-point lead at halftime.
247Sports
PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
Irish Illustrated Insider Recruiting Podcast (Nov. 2)
In our latest recruiting podcast, Tom Loy and Tim Prister discuss Notre Dame's recruiting visitor list for Saturday night’s showdown with No. 5 Clemson. They'll get you the latest news on who's visiting, who could commit, and more in this week's edition of the Irish Illustrated recruiting podcast. The...
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
247Sports
USC football holds for New Year's Bowl in updated CBS bowl projections
CBSSports.com held the Trojans as a New Year's Six contender in its latest round of bowl projections on Sunday, pegging the Trojans for the Rose Bowl against Michigan. The two teams have not met on the field since the Rose Bowl in 2007, a 32-18 USC win. Eight of USC's ten matchups with the Wolverines have come in Rose Bowls.
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Watts McBride explains his decision to walk-on at Iowa over full-ride D1 scholarships at other schools
Numerous walk-ons from the state of Iowa have had success during their career at the University of Iowa. There's a strong chance that Cedar Rapids Washington 2023 three-star safety Watts McBride can join that list. On Sunday, McBride announced his commitment to join the Hawkeyes' football program over offers from...
