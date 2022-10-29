Read full article on original website
Related
optometrytimes.com
Making artificial tears less artificial
Preservative-free eye drops offer benefits for ocular health. A patient consults you for relief from dry, scratchy eyes, and you recommend artificial tears. Weeks later, the patient presents with worsened redness and irritation. What went wrong? If you are an optometrist who treats dry eye complaints as frequently as I...
optometrytimes.com
Orthokeratology is key to managing pediatric myopia
Enhanced treatments, tools, and resources make a difference. With the global rise of myopia in recent years, there is no shortage of patients in need of management. Estimation of myopia prevalence using the 2020 US Census revealed that 39,025,416 eye examinations are required annually across the nation for each child with myopia to be evaluated twice per year.1.
Researchers devise smart glass windows that can polarize sunlight for wireless data transmission
The designed setup can transmit data at a rate of 16 kilobits per second for now.
Comments / 0