The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is reminding farmers and manure applicators to check the runoff risk advisory forecast before spreading manure on fields. The tool helps determine the potential for manure runoff from a field depending on weather conditions and soil temperature. The runoff risk advisory forecast includes maps showing short-term runoff risk for manure application planning. The maps account for soil saturation, temperature, and precipitation on a scale of 4km grids. The National Weather Service updates the forecast four times daily.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO