The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
chestertownspy.org
Clarifying the County and Town tax Differential Issue with Mayor David Foster
Often discussed and perennially misunderstood or dismissed as old news, the conversation about the relationship between county and town taxes has once again landed on our doorstep as a topic during this election cycle. According to Mayor David Foster, who in the past has appealed to the County Commissioners to...
Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
Jessica Haire aims to replace incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive
BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire is looking to unseat incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.WJZ caught up with Haire at an early voting site Tuesday.With Election Day right around the corner, Haire is spending as much time as she can meeting voters."I'm out here every day," Haire said. "We're moving around to all the different polling locations talking to voters, listening to their concerns, talking about ways that we can move forward together as a community."Haire has been a member of the Anne Arundel County Council since 2018, representing District 7.She's an engineer and an attorney who is looking to...
chestertownspy.org
Foundation for the Kent County Public Library
The Foundation for the Kent County Public Library, a 501c3 charity in support of the library’s mission to provide access to information through responsive service and technology, announced their support to help fund the overhaul of the KCPL website. The target for the Foundation’s annual fundraising appeal, the new website will emphasize accessiblity, an updated and appealing design, and mobile-friendly layout and navigation—an especially significant improvement as over one third of the County’s library patrons use a cell phone to access the website. After review by KCPL staff, the Board of Trustees selected Byte Studios as the best match in handling this $25,800 project. The company’s familiarity with common library website integration needs plus their demonstrated portfolio of public library clients were important factors in this decision. The current website, last designed in 2014, employs outdated technology that casts immediate doubt on the library’s ability to offer up-to-date information and technology services now commonplace in modern libraries around the nation.
Red Cedar Farms development approved
At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a preliminary major subdivision plan for Red Cedar Farms which will be located on the corner of Bucks Road and Cedar Neck Road, across from the current Knollac Acres development. In addition to approving the development, council also approved a waiver of the block width requirement, allowing the developer to create three ... Read More
foxbaltimore.com
Candidate Conversations: Pat McDonough seeks to be leader of Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Voters in Baltimore County will soon decide who they want to lead in the next election, as Johnny Olszewski asks voters for another term. The incumbent faces Republican challenger, Pat McDonough, who vowed to bring a change to the county. McDonough spoke about his plan to...
Early voting proves popular during general election
Delawareans appear to like early voting. One poll worker at the Wilmington Riverfront polling place said there had been lines out the door since voting began Friday, including one celebrity voter: U.S. President Joe Biden, who voted Saturday along with his granddaughter, Natalie. On Monday, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer cast his ballot at the same location. Meyer, who ... Read More
How Poor Judgement, Ego, and Miscommunication Have Led the CA Board to Consider Firing CA President
At least some members of the CA Board are considering removing CA’s President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd. Removing Ms. Boyd would require the vote of at least six board members and it is unclear if enough CA Board members support this course of action; however, tensions between CA Board members and Ms. Boyd are palpable and the CA Board Chair recently declined to voice support for Ms. Boyd when she directly asked about her job security during the October 27 CA Board meeting. This article attempts to explain the breakdown in their relationship and how the community arrived at this point.
chestertownspy.org
United Way of Kent County to Hold 5K Run and Walk
Runners and walkers are invited to Wilmer Park on Saturday, November 12, at 9am for United Way of Kent County’s annual “Run United” event. The race starts and ends at the Park across from 400 Cross Street in Chestertown. A free Kiddie Dash for ages 10 and under will precede the race.
Washington Examiner
How a Maryland ‘Moms for Liberty' group became leaders in our country's culture war
Many changes happened in this country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as surviving a deadly virus evolved into the revelation of the Left's aggressive government overreach, elitist superiority, and double standards. Then came the unintended consequence of remote learning — the discovery of the magnitude of left-wing brainwashing in our nation's public schools.
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
Waterfowl Festival to Bring Thousands of People (and Birds) to Eastern Shore
We’re officially into November and waterfowl all along the Eastern seaboard know this is the time to travel. The Waterfowl Festival in Easton, Md. next weekend will celebrate not only the Eastern Shore’s unique artists, food, diving and swimming dogs but also hundreds of thousands of geese, ducks and other species taking an Atlantic Flyway rest stop along the Chesapeake Bay.
New Baltimore County Park To Bring Massive Playground, Kayaking, Turf Field To Community
The Baltimore County will soon have a brand new park in the Edgemere-Sparrows Point area, officials announce. Sparrows Point Park is the first entirely new park built by the Department of Recreation and Parks in over six years. The addition will allow the community to have their own park that will cover 22 acres of land, according to Baltimore County Government officials.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Vote Against School Board Candidates who Preach Fear and Division
Recently, it came to my attention that the Republican Party, working in conjunction with a group that originally called itself the Family Advocacy Alliance (FAA), recruited school board candidates for Talbot County. We, the citizens of Talbot, need to be aware that the FAA got its start as an anti-VAX, anti-mask, anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) organization. It is also critical for you to know that this group and these candidates are enthusiastic supporters of Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli.
chestertownspy.org
Spy Report: Sultana Downrigging Weekend Pitch Perfect
Apparently the universe slotted a cinematically perfect day for Chestertown’s 22nd Sultana Downrigging Festival because it couldn’t have been a more stellar autumn weekend to host the fleet of tall ships, the Halloween parade, authors readings, exhibits at Sultana’s Hold Center, gallery shows, and astounding bluegrass music.
NBC Washington
Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company
A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…oh my! Here are some of the cryptids that are said to call Maryland and D.C. home.
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
