Chestertown, MD

CBS Baltimore

Jessica Haire aims to replace incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive

BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire is looking to unseat incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.WJZ caught up with Haire at an early voting site Tuesday.With Election Day right around the corner, Haire is spending as much time as she can meeting voters."I'm out here every day," Haire said. "We're moving around to all the different polling locations talking to voters, listening to their concerns, talking about ways that we can move forward together as a community."Haire has been a member of the Anne Arundel County Council since 2018, representing District 7.She's an engineer and an attorney who is looking to...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Foundation for the Kent County Public Library

The Foundation for the Kent County Public Library, a 501c3 charity in support of the library’s mission to provide access to information through responsive service and technology, announced their support to help fund the overhaul of the KCPL website. The target for the Foundation’s annual fundraising appeal, the new website will emphasize accessiblity, an updated and appealing design, and mobile-friendly layout and navigation—an especially significant improvement as over one third of the County’s library patrons use a cell phone to access the website. After review by KCPL staff, the Board of Trustees selected Byte Studios as the best match in handling this $25,800 project. The company’s familiarity with common library website integration needs plus their demonstrated portfolio of public library clients were important factors in this decision. The current website, last designed in 2014, employs outdated technology that casts immediate doubt on the library’s ability to offer up-to-date information and technology services now commonplace in modern libraries around the nation.
KENT COUNTY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Red Cedar Farms development approved

At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a preliminary major subdivision plan for Red Cedar Farms which will be located on the corner of Bucks Road and Cedar Neck Road, across from the current Knollac Acres development. In addition to approving the development, council also approved a waiver of the block width requirement, allowing the developer to create three ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Early voting proves popular during general election

Delawareans appear to like early voting. One poll worker at the Wilmington Riverfront polling place said there had been lines out the door since voting began Friday, including one celebrity voter: U.S. President Joe Biden, who voted Saturday along with his granddaughter, Natalie. On Monday, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer cast his ballot at the same location. Meyer, who ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
The Merriweather Post

How Poor Judgement, Ego, and Miscommunication Have Led the CA Board to Consider Firing CA President

At least some members of the CA Board are considering removing CA’s President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd. Removing Ms. Boyd would require the vote of at least six board members and it is unclear if enough CA Board members support this course of action; however, tensions between CA Board members and Ms. Boyd are palpable and the CA Board Chair recently declined to voice support for Ms. Boyd when she directly asked about her job security during the October 27 CA Board meeting. This article attempts to explain the breakdown in their relationship and how the community arrived at this point.
COLUMBIA, MD
chestertownspy.org

United Way of Kent County to Hold 5K Run and Walk

Runners and walkers are invited to Wilmer Park on Saturday, November 12, at 9am for United Way of Kent County’s annual “Run United” event. The race starts and ends at the Park across from 400 Cross Street in Chestertown. A free Kiddie Dash for ages 10 and under will precede the race.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Washington Examiner

How a Maryland ‘Moms for Liberty' group became leaders in our country's culture war

Many changes happened in this country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as surviving a deadly virus evolved into the revelation of the Left's aggressive government overreach, elitist superiority, and double standards. Then came the unintended consequence of remote learning — the discovery of the magnitude of left-wing brainwashing in our nation's public schools.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Waterfowl Festival to Bring Thousands of People (and Birds) to Eastern Shore

We’re officially into November and waterfowl all along the Eastern seaboard know this is the time to travel. The Waterfowl Festival in Easton, Md. next weekend will celebrate not only the Eastern Shore’s unique artists, food, diving and swimming dogs but also hundreds of thousands of geese, ducks and other species taking an Atlantic Flyway rest stop along the Chesapeake Bay.
EASTON, MD
Daily Voice

New Baltimore County Park To Bring Massive Playground, Kayaking, Turf Field To Community

The Baltimore County will soon have a brand new park in the Edgemere-Sparrows Point area, officials announce. Sparrows Point Park is the first entirely new park built by the Department of Recreation and Parks in over six years. The addition will allow the community to have their own park that will cover 22 acres of land, according to Baltimore County Government officials.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Vote Against School Board Candidates who Preach Fear and Division

Recently, it came to my attention that the Republican Party, working in conjunction with a group that originally called itself the Family Advocacy Alliance (FAA), recruited school board candidates for Talbot County. We, the citizens of Talbot, need to be aware that the FAA got its start as an anti-VAX, anti-mask, anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) organization. It is also critical for you to know that this group and these candidates are enthusiastic supporters of Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Spy Report: Sultana Downrigging Weekend Pitch Perfect

Apparently the universe slotted a cinematically perfect day for Chestertown’s 22nd Sultana Downrigging Festival because it couldn’t have been a more stellar autumn weekend to host the fleet of tall ships, the Halloween parade, authors readings, exhibits at Sultana’s Hold Center, gallery shows, and astounding bluegrass music.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

