Lafayette, LA

Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette

 3 days ago

Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars.

Luckily, the fire was quickly contained and not much damage was done to the establishment.

Manager of the club, Daniel Boone Hidalgo says, “Thanks to Scott and Duson Fire Fighters for doing an awesome job putting the fire out.”

Contrary to some rumors, Hidalgo says that the club is NOT closing permanently and that they will re-open soon.

As soon as the popular club re-opens its doors, we will pass that along here.

We wish our friends at Cowboys a speedy recovery and can’t wait for them to welcome their patrons back.

Posted by Daniel Boone Hidalgo on Saturday, October 29, 2022

LAFAYETTE, LA

