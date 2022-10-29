Read full article on original website
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkFlorida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here’s how Florida officials are getting rid of it.
The road to recovery has been a grueling one for countless Floridians who have lost their homes and other cherished possessions, starting with the slow removal of endless piles of disaster rubble. Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were...
wsfltv.com
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first step to rebuilding is getting rid of all of the debris, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) announced that for the first time ever FEMA will assist residential areas—but not every neighborhood will qualify. When walking in a neighborhood located along...
whhscbox.com
It’s wind, it’s rain, it’s a hurricane!
The most recent hurricane in the U.S., Hurricane Ian, has devastated Florida, killing over 100 people and leaving more than 2.3 million without power. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm at its peak, recently slammed into Florida on Sept. 28. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian had reached winds speeds up to 150 mph, tieing for the fifth strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. Many buildings were destroyed and many homes were damaged, including the homes of some relatives of WHHS students.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian
Packed roads and filled hotels are creating a new kind of post-Hurricane Ian world in Southwest Florida, especially in Lee County. Since the Sept. 28 storm, roads have been clogged just about everywhere, and not only during rush hour, for a variety of reasons. In Lee County, where coastal communities...
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity gets $2.5M to rebuild low-income areas of Lee County
On Tuesday, Lee County commissioners approved $4 million in grant money from the state so that organizations can rebuild homes in low-income areas damaged by Hurricane Ian. One of the groups getting a large chunk of the money—$2.5 million— is Habitat for Humanity. WINK News spoke to one Harlem Heights homeowner, Henny Frederick, who could use some of that money to rebuild the home where he’s lived since 1968.
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Missing leg of the Sanibel Lighthouse located; Blood pressure medicine recall
The missing leg of the damaged Sanibel Lighthouse has been located. What are the next steps?. The missing leg of the iconic Sanibel Lighthouse was located this week, almost a month after Hurricane Ian ravaged the tiny island and historic landmark. The leg was found broken in three pieces and...
Charlotte County starts to clean Hurricane Ian debris out of waterways
It's another step forward in the recovery process. Charlotte County is starting to clean up Hurricane Ian debris in all the waterways including canals, lakes and ditches.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land, part of former Amazon site, sells for $30M
A 70-acre swath of Fort Myers land that had been under contract to become an Amazon warehouse and distribution facility instead sold to another buyer who is planning a 700-unit rental community. PSPR Forum LLC, which is owned by the Miami-based Wolfson Development, paid $30 million for the acreage fronting...
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
thecoastalstar.com
Paws Up for Pets: Rescue groups lend hand to animals displaced by hurricanes
Local animal rescue groups have been helping with animals stranded by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. ABOVE: Workers at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League unload a vehicle. RIGHT: Two dogs brought to Tri-County Animal Rescue. Photos provided. By Arden Moore. Animal rescue groups and...
WINKNEWS.com
Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian
A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 31
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here.
Florida Not On Top in Best Places to Retire List... But Close
Four Florida cities made the top ten in the U.S. News list
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
