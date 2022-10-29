ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

whhscbox.com

It’s wind, it’s rain, it’s a hurricane!

The most recent hurricane in the U.S., Hurricane Ian, has devastated Florida, killing over 100 people and leaving more than 2.3 million without power. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm at its peak, recently slammed into Florida on Sept. 28. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian had reached winds speeds up to 150 mph, tieing for the fifth strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. Many buildings were destroyed and many homes were damaged, including the homes of some relatives of WHHS students.
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels crowd after Hurricane Ian

Packed roads and filled hotels are creating a new kind of post-Hurricane Ian world in Southwest Florida, especially in Lee County. Since the Sept. 28 storm, roads have been clogged just about everywhere, and not only during rush hour, for a variety of reasons. In Lee County, where coastal communities...
Habitat for Humanity gets $2.5M to rebuild low-income areas of Lee County

On Tuesday, Lee County commissioners approved $4 million in grant money from the state so that organizations can rebuild homes in low-income areas damaged by Hurricane Ian. One of the groups getting a large chunk of the money—$2.5 million— is Habitat for Humanity. WINK News spoke to one Harlem Heights homeowner, Henny Frederick, who could use some of that money to rebuild the home where he’s lived since 1968.
Fort Myers land, part of former Amazon site, sells for $30M

A 70-acre swath of Fort Myers land that had been under contract to become an Amazon warehouse and distribution facility instead sold to another buyer who is planning a 700-unit rental community. PSPR Forum LLC, which is owned by the Miami-based Wolfson Development, paid $30 million for the acreage fronting...
Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian

A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
