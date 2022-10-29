ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin man charged after allegedly grabbing Black man by the neck in video

By Erica Y King, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE — (MILWAUKEE) -- A Wisconsin man is facing a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge after a video circulated online that appeared to show him grabbing a Black man around his neck after a dispute about an alleged bicycle theft, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

The Milwaukee Police Department told ABC News on Friday that Robert Walczykowski, 62, was charged in connection with the altercation seen in the video.

In the video, Walczykowsk, who is white, accuses 24-year-old Trevon Burks, who is Black, of stealing a bike from his friend's yard.

"I didn't touch it," Burks says in the video, denying Walczykowski's accusations.

A bystander filmed the video of the incident which took place earlier this month. In the video, the bystander lets Walczykowski know that he's recording.

"Go ahead, record me," Walczykowski says in the video as he appears to hold Burks by the neck.

"Let go of his neck, he's not going anywhere," the bystander says in the video.

Walczykowski eventually let Burks go, and Burks left the scene before police officers arrived, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, citing the criminal complaint.

Milwaukee police did not comment on whether Burks is suspected of stealing the bicycle or whether he will face any charges in connection with the dispute.

Burks' family told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN that he has developmental delays. "My son didn't do anything wrong and, if I was to get justice, I would want [Walczykowsk] to pay for what he did," Burks' mother, Tracey, said during a news conference, according to WISN.

Walczykowski and his attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News for comment.

Outraged by the incident, community members have protested in front of Walczykowski's house since the video appeared online, waving "Black Lives Matter" flags. Other videos show people donating bicycles and other gifts to Burks.

Walczykowski will make his first court appearance Nov. 2, according to court records.

The police department told ABC News that the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office will handle the case from here. The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisconsinexaminer.com

Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers now charged

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are now charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen. The accused are Terry Johnson, 47, and Marvin Millner, 57 – and they face the following criminal counts:
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:. 14-year-old Milwaukee girl. 15-year-old Milwaukee girl. 16-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Waukesha Police Detective Casey Was ‘Pounding on the Hood’ and ‘Yelling for it to Stop’: New Charges Against Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks

WAUKESHA – Waukesha Police Detective Thomas Casey recounted pounding on the hood of Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks’ SUV, begging him to stop, at the preliminary hearing on Friday after County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello announced 72 new charges. Costello spent seven minutes listing each new count...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Police chase ends with crash in park

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced for impersonating an officer, theft

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for impersonating an officer to steal from people in 2020. Kenneth Wells, 47, pleaded guilty to impersonating an officer and theft on Oct. 24. As part of a deal with prosecutors, two other charges were dismissed. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade

WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
WAUKESHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Evers’ DOC Kept FREE a Triple Shooter Parolee After He Committed New Crimes on Parole; Then He Chokes Woman

Timothy Jones is an attempted killer with a violent past who committed multiple new crimes while out on parole. Basically he went on a new crime spree. But Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections left Jones on the street even after he committed a string of new crimes a mere month after being released on a discretionary parole – and a court commissioner gave him a signature bond!
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police: One man dead in double shooting, crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a deadly shooting at 33rd and Center streets Saturday afternoon. Police said a 23-year-old man died at the scene and a 25-year-old man is in critical condition. Darren Rainey told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys a car crashed into his fence just...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Law Journal

Northridge Mall owners file appeal, halt Milwaukee’s demo order

The owners of the Northridge Mall have blocked Milwaukee’s order to demolish the building by filing an appeal of a judge’s ruling, court documents showed. U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise filed an appeal in late October to keep the former Northridge Mall, 8110 W. Brown Deer Road, standing despite Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge William Sosnay’s order to raze the property in early October. Sosnay ordered the ownership group to pay $109,000 before Oct. 31.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
102K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy