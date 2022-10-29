Read full article on original website
Kittens born inside cockpit of display jet at North Carolina aviation museum
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Aviation Museum had a pleasant surprise last week when it found kittens had been born in one of its jets. The museum said a stray cat who roams the area had kittens in a T-33 Shooting Star, a Cold War jet trainer on display at the museum, according to WSOC-TV.
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from North Carolina church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
WSOC Charlotte
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
kiss951.com
Top Destinations People Are Flying To From Charlotte
Charlotte Douglas International Airport has hundreds and thousands of flights coming and going each week. But where are all those people going?. I used to love going to airports early and just sitting and watching people pass by. I was always so curious about where people are going, and what their story was. I think airports are one of the most interesting places; and the best for people-watching!
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N in North Carolina, officials say
The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at I-485, Exit 19.
ourdavie.com
Knock, knock: Davie couple learns of million dollar prize Monday afternoon
Bruce and Susan Saunders were in their home on a rainy Monday afternoon, watching the news, and then they heard a knock at the door. Bruce knew exactly who was standing on his porch off Duke Whittaker Road near Mocksville. It was Dave Sayer, executive director of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.
WBTV
New Food Lion in Cleveland to open on Wednesday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The big day is almost here! A new Food Lion is opening in Cleveland, North Carolina. The grocery store giant made the announcement on Tuesday. The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. and will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022, following a 7:45 a.m. special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
qcnews.com
Man walks away unharmed after large tree limb crashes through windshield in Huntersville wreck: HFD
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man walked away from the scene of a crash unharmed after a large tree limb smashed through the driver’s side front windshield. The accident happened Monday, Oct. 31, on McCoy Road near the CedarField neighborhood. Emergency personnel said the driver was...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
macaronikid.com
Got Candy? Trade it in for Cash!
You've spent the whole night trick-or-treating and as your child sits on the living room floor or at the kitchen table counting pieces, you wonder: what now? There have been years that we literally reused candy from one Halloween into the next, simply because of the abundance and the selection that remained.
Several streets closed ahead of NC A&T's homecoming parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several streets will be closed in Greensboro due to North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming events on Saturday. The following streets will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. :. Murrow Boulevard between Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street. Sullivan Street between Benbow and Lindsay Streets. Lindsay...
A portion of Gate City Blvd in Greensboro is temporarily closed due to excessive traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now back open. Excessive traffic in Greensboro calls for Greensboro police to temporarily close parts of Gate City Boulevard Friday evening, according to police. Greensboro police said they are closing Gate City Boulevard West between Florida St and Grimsley St...
WSOC Charlotte
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
I-77 express lanes could cost drivers more than a simple toll
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The express lanes on Interstate 77 could cost people a lot more than a simple toll. “I think it’s disturbing, candidly disgusting,” said Dave Gilroy, a Cornelius commissioner. “The whole thing has always been unfortunate for our community.”. Some commissioners are outraged...
wfmynews2.com
A new Greensboro bargain store offers relief during inflation
Tote Boys retail liquidation sells items for as low as $1. Providing weekly deals for those looking to cut costs.
WRAL
Coyote sightings are on the rise. Here are some tips from 'Coyote Bill' to keep you safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's migration season for coyotes, which means sightings are on the rise, according to wildlife expert and coyote consultant Bill Crowder. "They are searching for territory, and as soon as they find those territories, they [will] focus on those territories and stay there into the mating season," he said.
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
WSOC Charlotte
Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home. A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.
WSOC Charlotte
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
