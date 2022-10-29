Read full article on original website
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – live
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Italian Mafia Kingpin Captured in Argentina - Police
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's federal police arrested a top Italian mobster on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said in a statement Monday, bringing a years-long manhunt to an end. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the...
Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
North Korea Says U.S.-South Korea Drills 'Can No Longer Be Tolerated'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. The United States and...
Czechs Rally Against Rising Extremism and Voice Support for Ukraine
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague's main square on Sunday against rising populism and extremism, two days after a coalition of far-right political movements, fringe groups and the Communist party held a protest in the same location. Waving Czech, U.S., NATO and Ukrainian flags, many...
Italy's Meloni Picks Nazi-Armband Lawmaker as Junior Minister
ROME (Reuters) -Galeazzo Bignami, a lawmaker of the rightist Brothers of Italy party who sparked outrage in 2016 after a newspaper published a picture of him wearing a Nazi swastika on his left arm, was named junior infrastructure minister on Monday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who personally announced Bignami's appointment...
ICC Prosecutor Seeks to Reopen Venezuela Investigation
(Reuters) - International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan said on Tuesday he formally asked the court to resume his investigation into alleged human rights violations committed by Venezuelan officials. In April, Khan had rejected Venezuelan authorities' call for a delay and indicated he would seek to proceed with...
Finland Urges Turkey, Hungary to Swiftly Approve Swedish, Finnish NATO Bids
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership of the NATO defence alliance. Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications. "All eyes are now on...
Man Charged With Terrorist Crime for Swedish Politics Festival Murder
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a man suspected of murdering a woman and planning to kill a senior politician in July with "terrorist crime through murder", and "preparation of terrorist crime through the preparation of murder". The 33-year-old was arrested on site at the time after a...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the election system's upcoming stress test:. This year’s midterms are not shaping up to be normal elections. In an environment in which one party is gripped by skepticism and denialism about foundational democratic processes, new avenues are opening for voter intimidation and election interference — a stress test that could be a small taste of what is ahead in the 2024 presidential election.
U.S., Ecuador Agree to Establish Fair Trade Working Group
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Ecuador have agreed to establish a fair trade working group and explore potential negotiations on labor, environment, and digital trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office said on Tuesday. Tai met Ecuador's commerce minister Julio Jose Prado in Washington on Friday where they...
Ecuador's Attorney General Detains Seven in Petroecuador Corruption Probe
QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's attorney general has detained seven people, including former officials, as part of an investigation into suspected corruption in state oil company Petroecuador, it said on Tuesday. Prosecutors carried out raids across several cities at the same time, with targets including Petroecuador's offices in capital Quito, after...
Analysis-U.S. and Allies Turn to Deterring War With North Korea as Options for Preventing Nuclear Tests Dwindle
SEOUL (Reuters) - The prospect of a new North Korean nuclear test underscores the limited options for Washington and its allies, who have embraced "deterring" Pyongyang through major military drills that some current and former officials say may exacerbate tensions. South Korea said in October that a new nuclear test...
