US News and World Report
Alarmed by Suicide Attack, China and Pakistan Work Together on Probe
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - It was the kind of attack Pakistani authorities had dreaded. A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan's most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival largely depends.
US News and World Report
Italian Mafia Kingpin Captured in Argentina - Police
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's federal police arrested a top Italian mobster on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said in a statement Monday, bringing a years-long manhunt to an end. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the...
US News and World Report
North Korea Says U.S.-South Korea Drills 'Can No Longer Be Tolerated'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. The United States and...
US News and World Report
Pentagon ‘Concerned’ About Indications of Imminent Attack by Iran
The Pentagon on Tuesday expressed concerns about a new threat Iran poses against American forces and their partners in the Middle East following reports that Saudi intelligence has warned of an impending attack. “We do remain concerned about the threat situation in the region,” Defense Department spokesman Air Force Brig....
US News and World Report
U.S. Concerned About Iranian Threats to Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday. "We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,"...
US News and World Report
Germany Tells Serbia: You Have to Choose Between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. "The need for a decision is coming to a...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Seeks Russia's Expulsion From G20, Says Putin's Hands 'Stained in Blood'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies and President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to a G20 summit in Bali next month must be revoked. "Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure,"...
US News and World Report
UN Peacekeepers in Congo Make 'Strategic Withdrawal' From Key Military Base
UN Peacekeepers in Congo Make 'Strategic Withdrawal' From Key Military Base. GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday said its troops had made a strategic withdrawal from the eastern military base of Rumangabo, ceding ground in the battle against the M23 rebel group.
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the election system's upcoming stress test:. This year’s midterms are not shaping up to be normal elections. In an environment in which one party is gripped by skepticism and denialism about foundational democratic processes, new avenues are opening for voter intimidation and election interference — a stress test that could be a small taste of what is ahead in the 2024 presidential election.
Second world war: Dnieper dam blown up by Russians – archive, 1941
Dnieper dam blown up by Russians: ‘To save it from Nazi bandits’. The Russians have blown up the Dnieper dam at Zaporizhzhia, which feeds the Dneprostroi power plant, and have evacuated Dnepropetrovsk, the great industrial centre of Ukraine. Mr Lozovsky, the Soviet spokesman, told the press last night:. We...
US News and World Report
Man Charged With Terrorist Crime for Swedish Politics Festival Murder
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a man suspected of murdering a woman and planning to kill a senior politician in July with "terrorist crime through murder", and "preparation of terrorist crime through the preparation of murder". The 33-year-old was arrested on site at the time after a...
US News and World Report
South Korea Fires Air-To-Ground Missiles in Response to North Korea Launches
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it fired three air-to-ground missiles towards north of its maritime border with North Korea on Wednesday in response to the North's firing of at least 10 missiles earlier in the day, including one which landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast.
US News and World Report
U.S., Ecuador Agree to Establish Fair Trade Working Group
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Ecuador have agreed to establish a fair trade working group and explore potential negotiations on labor, environment, and digital trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office said on Tuesday. Tai met Ecuador's commerce minister Julio Jose Prado in Washington on Friday where they...
US News and World Report
Western Balkans Leaders to Sign Deals on Closer Integration in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) - Western Balkans leaders are set to sign three agreements on mutual recognition of identity cards, university degrees and professional qualifications at a summit in Berlin on Thursday, German government officials said. Moves towards closer integration aim to bring greater stability to a region that emerged from the...
US News and World Report
ICC Prosecutor Seeks to Reopen Venezuela Investigation
(Reuters) - International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan said on Tuesday he formally asked the court to resume his investigation into alleged human rights violations committed by Venezuelan officials. In April, Khan had rejected Venezuelan authorities' call for a delay and indicated he would seek to proceed with...
Angry crowds set fire to UN vehicles in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Angry crowds set fire to United Nations vehicles in Congo's city of Goma as frustrations mount over the advance of M23 rebels and the deteriorating security situation in the country's east. The violence late Tuesday came amid false rumors that the U.N. had...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Shot Dead After Attacking Israeli Soldiers With Car
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A Palestinian was shot dead after he carried out a car-ramming attack against Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday. The Israeli military said the Palestinian attacker drove his car into the soldiers at a bus station and then struck others by a nearby intersection, injuring five of them.
US News and World Report
Turkish Defence Minister Says Believes U.N.-Brokered Grains Deal Will Continue -Statement
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that he believed a U.N. brokered grains deal that Russia had suspended over the weekend would continue, after two phone calls in as many days with his Russian counterpart. "Mr. (Sergei) Shoigu continues to discuss the issue with his...
US News and World Report
U.S. FCC Commissioner to Visit Taiwan to Discuss Cybersecurity, Telecoms
TAIPEI (Reuters) -U.S. Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr will visit Taiwan this week, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan said on Wednesday, the latest senior official from the country to visit the island. Carr will meet with "Taiwan interlocutors" to discuss issues including telecommunications and cybersecurity from November 2-4,...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Says Constitutional Change Will Protect Families Against 'Perverse Trends'
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a constitutional amendment that his party will present to Turkey's parliament will protect families from what he called "perverse trends," appearing to take aim at global same-sex marriage laws. Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) is preparing to submit constitutional amendments in...
