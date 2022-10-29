Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
GEMA/HS, NWS encouraging severe weather preparedness
ATLANTA – The GEMA/HS and the NWS are encouraging everyone to take part in Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, declare November 2 as Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day for schools, businesses and individuals to take part in a severe weather exercise/tornado drill at 9:30 a.m.
WLTX.com
2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
wfxg.com
Minor earthquake recorded in Middle Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck in June, a 3.9 magnitude tremor that was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage.
wtxl.com
ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 10, Georgia Week 11
(WTXL) — High school football players representing Saint John Paul II, Thomas County Central and Rickards high schools are this week’s nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week. Watch the video above for this week's nominees. Vote in the poll below as many times...
WYFF4.com
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend
ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
wtoc.com
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Manfield Energy, a major provider of fuel delivery, has issued a warning saying that there is a diesel fuel shortage coming in the Southeastern US- South Carolina and Georgia included. The official supply alert issued by Mansfield Energy states “Poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low...
WXIA 11 Alive
1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
georgiatrend.com
Georgians Get a Ticket to Ride
Whether it’s futuristic traffic lights that talk to cars, trendy statewide electric vehicle chargers or functional bus rapid transit (BRT) stations, the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will benefit Georgians for decades to come. The historic law that passed Congress last November – formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and...
This Is Georgia's 'Creepiest' Legend
Insider put together a list of the creepiest legends told in each state.
wtvy.com
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Mullis has been hitting the open road since 1979. “I’m with a pretty good company and they take care of us pretty good,” he said. Over the years, he’s seen diesel prices go up and down, but lately, he’s noticing an...
3 young Georgia brothers killed in crash while riding in car with their parents
The Columbus community is mourning three young Georgia brothers who were killed in a crash in Oklahoma last weekend. Izayiah, Ja’Quan, and Messiah Brittford were riding in a truck with their parents in Le Flore County around 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 when the truck crashed, killing all three boys, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
3 Georgians win $50,000 in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — Even though there were no winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, three different Georgians still came away with a large sum of money, according to the Georgia Lottery. Three people in Georgia had four of the five numbers correct, along with the Powerball. They each won $50,000.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
Energy bill assistance program opens applications amid cooling weather
Cooler weather in Georgia means residents are turning on the heat, but for seniors and low-income families the cost of utilities could be a barrier. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on where people can go for help. Starting this week, qualifying consumers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
Proposed Georgia wood pellet mill at center of environmental fight
Activists and a group of South Georgia residents are calling for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to adopt stricter oversight of wood pellet mills popping up across the region to feed global demand for biomass energy.
