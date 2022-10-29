MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck in June, a 3.9 magnitude tremor that was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage.

