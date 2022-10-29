ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GEMA/HS, NWS encouraging severe weather preparedness

ATLANTA – The GEMA/HS and the NWS are encouraging everyone to take part in Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, declare November 2 as Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day for schools, businesses and individuals to take part in a severe weather exercise/tornado drill at 9:30 a.m.
2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
Minor earthquake recorded in Middle Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck in June, a 3.9 magnitude tremor that was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage.
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend

ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
Georgians Get a Ticket to Ride

Whether it’s futuristic traffic lights that talk to cars, trendy statewide electric vehicle chargers or functional bus rapid transit (BRT) stations, the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will benefit Georgians for decades to come. The historic law that passed Congress last November – formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and...
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Mullis has been hitting the open road since 1979. “I’m with a pretty good company and they take care of us pretty good,” he said. Over the years, he’s seen diesel prices go up and down, but lately, he’s noticing an...
UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
