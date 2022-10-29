Read full article on original website
Transitioning to a snowmobiling mindset
Fall made its entrance with determination this year. Mother Nature only gave us a few warm days to tidy things up and of course, I was out of town for it. Instead, I did my fall chores between blasts of arctic air and blustery winds. It’s a strange feeling to curse the very leaves that just a few weeks ago I admired so much. They found my lawn, all of them. Their stubbornness to leave my grass was impressive and being in a wet and...
