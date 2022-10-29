ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Police, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office investigating officer involved shooting that injured two after disturbance

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
