Police, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office investigating officer involved shooting that injured two after disturbance

whdh.com
Officials share additional details on Easton officer-involved shooting
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is sharing additional details on a non-fatal police-involved shooting in Easton. At around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, dispatchers received a 911 call from a female victim reporting a domestic disturbance at a Central Street home. When officers arrived, the DA’s Office said they encountered a “potentially lethal situation involving a man allegedly holding a knife,” causing officers to draw their own weapons. An Easton officer fired his weapon, hitting the defendant. The victim was also slightly injured.
Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash
Jonathan Santiago, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery.
1420 WBSM
Fall River Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Assaulting Veteran
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a man accused of assaulting police supporters outside the city police department on Saturday — one of whom, an elderly veteran, has previously been the alleged victim of an assault due to politics. Police said at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man held without bail and arraigned on multiple charges after fatal crash
A Massachusetts man arrested on several charges after a fatal crash early Monday was arraigned on those charges on Tuesday. According to Providence Police and WPRI, 29-year-old Jonathan Santiago of Rockland, Massachusetts, was driving southbound on Service Road 7 at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday and crashed into another vehicle driving westbound on Broad Street.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Three Juvenile Males for Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon
At about 2:14 PM, on Monday, October 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Citywide Drug Control Unit, made an onsite firearm arrest of two 15-year-old male juveniles and a 17-year-old male juvenile in the area of 155 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. While conducting surveillance in the area of the Joseph...
ABC6.com
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Providence held without bail
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in a deadly DUI crash in Providence is being held without bail, after facing a judge Tuesday. Jonathan Santiago, 29, of Rockland, was driving on Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Monday morning when he allegedly ran a red light and struck another car.
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
whdh.com
Lynn Police involved in standoff situation
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers with the Lynn Police Department have been responding to a reported standoff situation. 7NEWS sources said the incident started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street Tuesday afternoon, missing his intended target before running back into the house. No...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old woman charged in crash asks for prayers for 2-year-old in critical condition
A crash that injured four people early Saturday morning, including a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, has led to felony charges. A call came into dispatch just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a multi-vehicle crash at Diamond Hill Road and Mendon Road in Woonsocket with 4 people injured in one vehicle, including an unresponsive toddler.
Woman sought by police in $2K battery theft
More than $2,000 worth of 18-volt batteries were stolen from Ace Hardware on West Main Street on Oct. 22, according to Norton police.
Mom faces DUI charges after crash sends 2 kids to hospital
Police allege Erika Ahrens was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle head-on around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill roads.
whdh.com
Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode
BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Psychiatric Services, debut program to close treatment gap when inmate is released
DARTMOUTH – The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office and Correctional Psychiatric Services are debuting a first-in-the-nation program to close the treatment gap between when an inmate is released and when they receive medical services. According to the BCSO, by utilizing the Correctional Reentry Clinic, inmates can schedule an appointment...
ABC6.com
JWU graduate accused of assaulting Providence officer pleads not guilty
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Johnson and Wales University graduate accused of assaulting a Providence officer pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. Providence police responded just before 2 a.m. Saturday to a group of college students fighting on the porch of a Pembroke Avenue home. Witnesses told police that...
whdh.com
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
Turnto10.com
Officer assaulted during early morning disturbance in Providence
Three people were arrested in an early morning altercation with an officer in Providence. Police were called to Pembroke Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a group of people in Halloween costumes fighting. An officer was assaulted during the fight, but police said he would...
1420 WBSM
Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft
ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth and New Bedford Police Department respond to stabbing on Cove Road
“On Saturday, October 29th, at approximately 0145 hours, New Bedford Police Department south end units were dispatched to the “Thirsty Whale” on Cove Road for a report of a male party who had been stabbed. Dartmouth police assisted. The male was transported to the hospital as a result...
newbedfordguide.com
Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford
At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man accused of trafficking drugs in Dartmouth
DARTHMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man is accused of trafficking drugs in Dartmouth. Police said they, along with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sherriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Brock Avenue Tuesday morning. There, Det. Kyle Costa said they seized...
