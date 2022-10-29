ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football

If you thought the past two weeks were tough on tight ends between all the injuries and key byes, then you'll probably think this week is pretty tough, too. A six-team bye has thinned out our Week 9 fantasy TE PPR rankings, but fortunately, there are still plenty of sleepers and waiver-wire streamers available to fantasy football owners.
NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8

The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
CLEVELAND, OH
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, more affecting Week 9 RB rankings

With the first half of the fantasy season officially in the rearview mirror, fantasy football owners are looking forward to Week 9 and seeing who they can pick up off the waiver wire to solidify their rosters. As always, that's affected by the RB injury report, which includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, and Kyren Williams this week. All of these backs have the potential to shake up Week 9 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions if they're active.
Week 9 Fantasy Sleepers: Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, Chase Claypool among potential breakouts

With six teams on bye in Week 9, the majority of fantasy owners are likely looking toward their bench and the waiver wire for formidable fill-ins to keep their team's competitive. As we head into the stretch run of the fantasy football season, our Week 9 fantasy sleeper picks are even more important than in previous weeks. Guys like Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, and Chase Claypool might find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to give our take on players you should buy low on.
Stefon Diggs vs. Jaire Alexander stats: Who actually 'finished it' between Bills, Packers stars?

One of the more interesting individual matchups in Sunday night's Bills-Packers game saw both receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Jaire Alexander claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players. Except, neither player matched up against each other. The jawing between Diggs and Alexander was only that: Alexander was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 9: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

Last week's NFL DFS slate was a bit difficult to navigate. Only a couple of top-tier QBs were available, but this week, Josh Allen and a few others will return from prime-time games and bye weeks to provide daily fantasy football players more options for their DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. With several top-flight D/STs among the six bye-week teams (Cowboys, Giants, 49ers, Broncos, Steelers, Browns), there are more high-upside sleepers and stacking opportunities available in both cash games and tournaments.
Week 9 Fantasy Busts: Isiah Pacheco, T.J. Hockenson among risky 'starts' in new roles

There's nothing worse than your fantasy football week ending with multiple single-digit performances in your starting lineup. Before the week starts, seeing a high projection next to your studs and sleepers gives you optimism that this is the week you're going to outsmart your leaguemates, but once the action ends and reality sets in, it's not fun. Our Week 9 fantasy busts list is here to help to avoid starting potential duds by highlighting potential start 'em, sit 'em candidates like T.J. Hockenson, Isiah Pacheco, and Tom Brady.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Davante Adams, Leonard Fournette among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 9

Things are getting real in fantasy football leagues as teams jockey for postseason positioning or try to avoid a last-place punishment. The waiver wire gets more dried up every week (seriously, Ronnie Rivers?), so the best way to improve your squad is through a trade. Finding the right buy-low, sell-high targets is never easy, though. Fortunately, FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 9 Stock Watch that includes Davante Adams, Gabriel Davis, Leonard Fournette, Romeo Doubs, Michael Pittman Jr., and D'Andre Swift, among others.
Week 9 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Welcome to the first of two six-team bye weeks this season. The Giants, Cowboys, 49ers, Broncos, Browns, and Steelers are off, so it's no surprise that the Week 9 rankings are a bit thinner than usual. As such, a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections is absolutely crucial. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 9 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bengals-Browns single-game tournaments

The Bengals and Browns will face off against each other to wrap up Week 8 on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are three-point favorites in this matchup despite not having star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip). The total for Monday night is set at 45 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Even though Chase will not be available for this prime-time contest, there's still a good core of talented players (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Amari Cooper) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.
CINCINNATI, OH

