Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football
If you thought the past two weeks were tough on tight ends between all the injuries and key byes, then you'll probably think this week is pretty tough, too. A six-team bye has thinned out our Week 9 fantasy TE PPR rankings, but fortunately, there are still plenty of sleepers and waiver-wire streamers available to fantasy football owners.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8
The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
What time is the NFL trade deadline today? Latest news, rumors & top targets to know for 2022
The 2022 NFL trade deadline got off to an early start this season. No sooner had rumors begun swirling around Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey before the running back was dealt to the 49ers in the first major in-season trade of the year. Although the NFL trade deadline is historically...
Will Broncos trade Bradley Chubb? Pass-rusher rumored to command first-round value at NFL trade deadline
The Dolphins and Jets are once again the top contenders for a prime target ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. This time, the player in question is on the defensive side of the ball: Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, a player for whom Denver has reportedly garnered significant trade interest. Chubb...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, more affecting Week 9 RB rankings
With the first half of the fantasy season officially in the rearview mirror, fantasy football owners are looking forward to Week 9 and seeing who they can pick up off the waiver wire to solidify their rosters. As always, that's affected by the RB injury report, which includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, and Kyren Williams this week. All of these backs have the potential to shake up Week 9 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions if they're active.
Bills' Stefon Diggs runs out of tunnel with Packers before 'SNF' to jaw with Jaire Alexander
Tensions were running high ahead of the Bills' "Sunday Night Football" clash with the Packers, and no two players exemplified that energy better than Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander. The two standouts, who faced off against each other when Diggs played for the Vikings,...
Why didn't the Browns trade Kareem Hunt? Price tag set ahead of NFL trade deadline may have deterred suitors
The hunt for Hunt is over. The Browns weere reportedly planning to move on from running back Kareem Hunt ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and it came down to the wire; Cleveland beat division rival Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football," and Hunt carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards in the win.
Week 9 Fantasy Sleepers: Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, Chase Claypool among potential breakouts
With six teams on bye in Week 9, the majority of fantasy owners are likely looking toward their bench and the waiver wire for formidable fill-ins to keep their team's competitive. As we head into the stretch run of the fantasy football season, our Week 9 fantasy sleeper picks are even more important than in previous weeks. Guys like Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, and Chase Claypool might find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to give our take on players you should buy low on.
Stefon Diggs vs. Jaire Alexander stats: Who actually 'finished it' between Bills, Packers stars?
One of the more interesting individual matchups in Sunday night's Bills-Packers game saw both receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Jaire Alexander claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players. Except, neither player matched up against each other. The jawing between Diggs and Alexander was only that: Alexander was...
Bears draft picks 2023: Why Chicago is set up for major retool around Justin Fields after Roquan Smith trade
The Bears are continuing to sell off some of their best pieces even despite a better-than-expected start to the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of Week 8, the Bears traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Then, on Halloween, they sent away arguably their best defensive player.
NFC standings, playoff picture: How safe are Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons in first place as surprise division leaders?
The NFC standings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season are much different than they were at the end of 2021. None of last season's division winners — the Cowboys, Packers, Rams and Buccaneers — are in first place after Week 8. If the season ended...
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 9: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
Last week's NFL DFS slate was a bit difficult to navigate. Only a couple of top-tier QBs were available, but this week, Josh Allen and a few others will return from prime-time games and bye weeks to provide daily fantasy football players more options for their DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. With several top-flight D/STs among the six bye-week teams (Cowboys, Giants, 49ers, Broncos, Steelers, Browns), there are more high-upside sleepers and stacking opportunities available in both cash games and tournaments.
Alvin Kamara contract details: Why Saints are unlikely to deal star RB at trade deadline
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has emerged as one of the most coveted names at this year's trade deadline. Since being drafted in 2017, Kamara has emerged as one of the eminent dual-threat backs in the NFL. He's as good in the passing game as he is between the tackles, and he would be a strong addition to any competitor this season.
Week 9 Fantasy Busts: Isiah Pacheco, T.J. Hockenson among risky 'starts' in new roles
There's nothing worse than your fantasy football week ending with multiple single-digit performances in your starting lineup. Before the week starts, seeing a high projection next to your studs and sleepers gives you optimism that this is the week you're going to outsmart your leaguemates, but once the action ends and reality sets in, it's not fun. Our Week 9 fantasy busts list is here to help to avoid starting potential duds by highlighting potential start 'em, sit 'em candidates like T.J. Hockenson, Isiah Pacheco, and Tom Brady.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Davante Adams, Leonard Fournette among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 9
Things are getting real in fantasy football leagues as teams jockey for postseason positioning or try to avoid a last-place punishment. The waiver wire gets more dried up every week (seriously, Ronnie Rivers?), so the best way to improve your squad is through a trade. Finding the right buy-low, sell-high targets is never easy, though. Fortunately, FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 9 Stock Watch that includes Davante Adams, Gabriel Davis, Leonard Fournette, Romeo Doubs, Michael Pittman Jr., and D'Andre Swift, among others.
Week 9 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Welcome to the first of two six-team bye weeks this season. The Giants, Cowboys, 49ers, Broncos, Browns, and Steelers are off, so it's no surprise that the Week 9 rankings are a bit thinner than usual. As such, a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections is absolutely crucial. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 9 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Geno Smith for MVP? Dan Orlovsky thinks Seahawks QB is in the race: 'There is no quarterback that has more perfect throws'
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been a pleasant surprise for Seattle fans in 2022, leading the team to a 5-3 start atop the NFC West division with his efficient, accurate passing. Smith's stats aren't mind-boggling (at least compared to quarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes) but have been...
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bengals-Browns single-game tournaments
The Bengals and Browns will face off against each other to wrap up Week 8 on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are three-point favorites in this matchup despite not having star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip). The total for Monday night is set at 45 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Even though Chase will not be available for this prime-time contest, there's still a good core of talented players (Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Amari Cooper) who DFS players will put in their FanDuel single-game lineups.
