Arizona State

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Dalton Schultz, Juwan Johnson impacting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em calls

By Nick Musial
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8

The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
CLEVELAND, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

Six teams are on bye this week, resulting in an extensive shuffle to the Week 9 fantasy WR PPR rankings. The top of our rankings look pretty familiar, but it might be a bit jarring to see Tee Higgins (vs. Panthers in Week 9) in the top five and Chris Olave (vs. Ravens) in the top 10. More important, though, is further down the list where the sleepers and potential waiver-wire streamers live.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, more affecting Week 9 RB rankings

With the first half of the fantasy season officially in the rearview mirror, fantasy football owners are looking forward to Week 9 and seeing who they can pick up off the waiver wire to solidify their rosters. As always, that's affected by the RB injury report, which includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, and Kyren Williams this week. All of these backs have the potential to shake up Week 9 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions if they're active.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard affecting Week 9 fantasy rankings

Fortunately, very few pass catchers went down with an injury last week, making the mid-week wavier situation slightly less stressful for fantasy football owners. While a few new injuries popped up, several pass catchers (Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard, Michael Thomas, and Josh Palmer) have been on their respective team's injury reports for the past several weeks. The statuses of these fantasy-relevant pass catchers will play a big part in Week 9 fantasy WR and TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to have the latest updates ahead of your mid-week roster moves.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Stefon Diggs vs. Jaire Alexander stats: Who actually 'finished it' between Bills, Packers stars?

One of the more interesting individual matchups in Sunday night's Bills-Packers game saw both receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Jaire Alexander claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players. Except, neither player matched up against each other. The jawing between Diggs and Alexander was only that: Alexander was...
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 9 Fantasy Busts: Isiah Pacheco, T.J. Hockenson among risky 'starts' in new roles

There's nothing worse than your fantasy football week ending with multiple single-digit performances in your starting lineup. Before the week starts, seeing a high projection next to your studs and sleepers gives you optimism that this is the week you're going to outsmart your leaguemates, but once the action ends and reality sets in, it's not fun. Our Week 9 fantasy busts list is here to help to avoid starting potential duds by highlighting potential start 'em, sit 'em candidates like T.J. Hockenson, Isiah Pacheco, and Tom Brady.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer

The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 9 Fantasy Sleepers: Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, Chase Claypool among potential breakouts

With six teams on bye in Week 9, the majority of fantasy owners are likely looking toward their bench and the waiver wire for formidable fill-ins to keep their team's competitive. As we head into the stretch run of the fantasy football season, our Week 9 fantasy sleeper picks are even more important than in previous weeks. Guys like Justin Fields, Josh Palmer, and Chase Claypool might find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to give our take on players you should buy low on.
ng-sportingnews.com

Packers trade rumors: Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy among deadline options to help fix Green Bay's offense

The Packers were thought to be one of the NFC's best teams to begin the 2022 NFL season. Through four weeks, it looked like they were on be just that. Green Bay posted a 3-1 record in its first four games of the season. The offense wasn't exactly humming, but the team's running game, defense and efficient performance of Aaron Rodgers gave them a 3-1 record and put them in the mix for the top spot in the NFC North.
GREEN BAY, WI

