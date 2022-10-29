Read full article on original website
The Nissan GT-R is back on sale for 2023
Reports of the Nissan GT-R’s death were greatly exaggerated. The all-conquering sports car returns to Nissan’s lineup for the 2023 model year. Nissan in June announced that both the 370Z and GT-R were “sold out,” which made sense for the 370Z as the automaker had already revealed the redesigned 2023 Z. However, with no successor in sight for the GT-R, speculation soon surfaced that Godzilla might be dead.
Ferrari 499P takes Italian brand back to top level at Le Mans
Ferrari has revealed its new 499P LMH race car set for top-level competition from 2023 in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The debut took place on Saturday at Italy’s Imola circuit, during Ferrari’s annual Finali Mondiali event celebrating the end of the motorsport season. The car’s name evokes...
Dodge shows Banshee Concept performance EV, tips 455-670 hp
A new version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is coming to the annual SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas from Nov. 1-4. It’s called the Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept, and it previews a drag racing version of the car, as well as power upgrades to be offered through Dodge’s Direct Connection aftermarket arm. Dodge also released possible power figures on Tuesday, the opening day of the SEMA show.
Report: Tesla Cybertruck production won’t ramp up until late 2023
Tesla might not start mass production of the Cybertruck for more than a year, according a Tuesday report from Reuters, citing insiders. With the late-2023 production ramp reported, that means in 2024 Tesla may only begin to make a dent in the list of the hundreds of thousands of intenders who put $100 down on a Cybertruck several years ago.
Trademark filings point to whole family of Buick Electra EVs
Buick is committed to offering a fully electric lineup by 2030 and will launch its first electric vehicle in 2024. That EV will carry the Electra name, and it may just be the first in a whole family of Electra-branded models. A search of the United States Patent and Trademark...
7th Dodge Last Call model delayed due to blown engines
Dodge is making a show of 2023 as the last year of the Charger and Challenger by launching seven Last Call special-edition “buzz” models. The company has revealed six of them and the seventh was supposed to be shown this week during the annual SEMA aftermarket showin Las Vegas. However, according to Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis, it’s been delayed because the company keeps blowing up engines while striving for more power.
Ram electric truck concept delayed, debuts Jan. 5 at CES
Ram is apparently running behind schedule with its electric pickup truck. The electric Ram 1500 concept was supposed to debut this fall. It won’t. On Tuesday, Stellantis announced the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept will debut on Jan. 5 at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas while releasing a teaser sketch of the electric pickup truck.
End of the road: Automakers discontinue these cars in 2023
Which cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs won’t come back for an encore next year? We have the list. But first, some observations. The dawn of the electric age arrives with the sunset of the sedan. Though unrelated, consumers continue to migrate to crossover SUVs and have begun adopting electric powertrains in greater numbers. It’s an American paradox to want cleaner, more efficient cars but not sacrifice the size and flexibility of larger, heavier, less efficient crossover SUVs. Automakers oblige, and the sacrifices for 2023 include everything from small underperforming cars to the beloved but anachronistic V-8 muscle car.
