ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Suspect in Pelosi home invasion attack had zip ties, duct tape: Sources

By Nadine El-Bawab
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45l4n2_0irTwt6G00

The suspect arrested in the violent home invasion of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence and the hammer attack on her 82-year-old husband, was carrying a bag that contained duct tape and zip ties, two law enforcement officials briefed on the probe told ABC News Sunday.

Investigators discovered the contents of the bag that suspect David Depape had with him at the time of the attack, after securing the necessary search warrants to open it, the sources said

The zip ties, in particular, echoed what multiple suspects in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington were carrying, including some who made it inside the building as they searched for officials, including Pelosi, in order to take them captive, officials said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, whose office is responsible for the case and prosecution, told ABC News she would not comment on the evidence retrieved because of the ongoing investigation.

Federal and local investigators are looking into the background and movements of a man accused of breaking into Pelosi's home. More search warrants are being sought and/or executed, sources told ABC News.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Depape, accusing him of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer when officers responded to a priority well-being check on Friday at 2:27 a.m. local time.

MORE: Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband was not random, police chief says

Federal charges are not necessarily imminent, but remain a real possibility given the early evidence suggesting the suspect appeared to be motivated to allegedly break into the home, at least in part, to reach the speaker, according to sources.

Social media posts, which authorities are increasingly confident are from the suspect, are described as strongly anti-government, and are one of the investigation's focal points as of now, to see if an exact motive can be ascertained.

The attack was intentional, not random, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Friday.

In the early morning hours on Friday, the suspect, is allegedly seen approaching the home and breaking in through a sliding glass door.

Once inside, the suspect allegedly moves about and then at some point starts asking where the speaker is.

There is then a confrontation with Paul Pelosi. Sources are unsure how long this went on before police arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GguNV_0irTwt6G00
Vatican Media/via Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is pictured at the Vatican, Oct. 9, 2021.

Responding officers arrived on the scene to find Paul Pelosi and Depape both with one hand on a hammer when they responded to the home, police said Friday.

When they commanded both men to drop the weapon, "Mr. Depape took the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently attacked him with the hammer," Scott told reporters during a press briefing Friday evening.

Paul Pelosi was struck at least twice, sources told ABC News. It is unclear if both blows happened in the presence of police or if one occurred before they arrived.

Officers then tackled the suspect and disarmed him, according to police.

MORE: Threats to Pelosi, other lawmakers have surged exponentially, police say

Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a skull fracture and "serious injuries" to his right arm and hands after he was "violently assaulted" by the suspect, according to a spokesperson. Two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News his injuries are "significant."

President Joe Biden said he spoke to the speaker and her husband earlier on Saturday and that Paul Pelosi "seems to be doing a lot better."

"Looks like he's going to recover fully," Biden told reporters.

He also noted that it appears the speaker was the intended target.

"I don't know for certain, but it looks like this was intended for Nancy. Kept asking, 'Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?'" Biden said.

ABC News' Molly Nagle and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Comments / 2415

Matt Thomas
3d ago

It's acceptable to call for violence against Republicans but when it happens to the family of the person calling for the violence, it's not acceptable. Check off that double-standard box.

Reply(31)
183
Guest
2d ago

I can't believe people still talking like thus actually happened the way they said.Its amazing how sheeple believe anything, although I think this 1 gonna backfire and wake many up

Reply(25)
108
John B.......
3d ago

Was it a high capacity assault hammer? In my opinion a. there goes there firearms arguments and b. I think there's a whoooole lot more to this story, considering Paul "convinced the guy to let him go to the bathroom" where Paul then called 911.

Reply(48)
136
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized

The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC News

ABC News

892K+
Followers
188K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy