Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Felon with Gun Reeled In
(Michigan City, IN) - A convicted felon with a gun has been taken off the streets in Michigan City. It’s the latest arrest in Michigan City, where police have been targeting gun violators. Police said 31-year-old Devon Todd was stopped near the lakefront early Sunday after committing several traffic...
Benton Harbor man sentenced to 11.5 years for repeated firearm offenses
A Benton Harbor man has been sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for the repeated illegal possession of firearms.
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III appears in court
The man accused of opening fire during Highland Park Fourth of July parade and killing seven people is due back in court Tuesday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
Three teenagers found dead in car in Indiana
The teens were found unresponsive Sunday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Openings at La Porte County Sheriff's Office
(La Porte County, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the position of Patrol Deputy. Applicants who successfully complete and pass the various stages of the process will immediately fill vacancies within the Patrol Division. The hiring process will include the following stages:...
abc57.com
Businesses calling for more transparency after violent assault on a downtown employee
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A convicted killer, who was paroled, is now behind bars again after he was accused of raping, physically assaulting and robbing a downtown South Bend Ambassador at gunpoint. Now, some frustrated downtown businesses spoke out to ABC57 saying they weren’t informed about the incident until weeks later.
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested After Accident Injures Two Children
ATWOOD — A Bourbon woman was recently arrested on 10 criminal charges after driving under the influence and wrecking her vehicle, resulting in injuries to two of her children. Ashlee Nicole Moore, 32, 420 E. Center St. Apartment 8B, Bourbon, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in...
wrtv.com
3 teenagers found dead in Kosciusko County
Kosciusko County — Preliminary autopsy results indicate three teenagers found dead inside a car in Kosciusko County on Sunday died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The three teenagers identified as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, 16-year-old Karen Miller and 16-year-old Nathan Yoder were pronounced dead at the scene in the town of Etna Green. Etna Green is about 30 miles southeast of South Bend.
wbiw.com
Trooper hurt while investigating a crash on I-94
PORTAGE – Monday at approximately 1:23 p.m., Master Trooper Jeff Council was dispatched to the area of I-94 near the 20.2-mile marker of the eastbound lanes to investigate a single-vehicle property damage crash. A vehicle had driven through high water and crashed. M/Trp. Council was parked with his emergency...
‘Police didn’t listen to the tenants,’ says family of landlord allegedly killed by resident
WGN News reached out to Chicago police for comment
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested After Stealing From Wilby’s Gas Stations
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after stealing more than $800 of merchandise from Wilby’s locations in Mentone and Pierceton. Tiffiany Page Kneller, 44, 3070 S. Packerton Road, Warsaw, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Injured In Milford Crash Saturday
MILFORD - Both drivers in a late Saturday morning crash south of Milford were injured and one had to be flown to a hospital. The accident occurred at about 11:53 a.m. Saturday on North Ind. 15, approximately 300 feet south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford, according to the Milford Police Department report.
WNDU
2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting
Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka. Updated: 47 minutes ago. The restrictions are in place on Lincoln Way West...
95.3 MNC
Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart County business
Between 80 to 100 catalytic converters were stolen in Elkhart County. They were taken from a business on County Road 3. An employee who reported the theft on Thursday, Oct. 27, said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that morning, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
WNDU
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0