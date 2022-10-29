ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Felon with Gun Reeled In

(Michigan City, IN) - A convicted felon with a gun has been taken off the streets in Michigan City. It’s the latest arrest in Michigan City, where police have been targeting gun violators. Police said 31-year-old Devon Todd was stopped near the lakefront early Sunday after committing several traffic...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Openings at La Porte County Sheriff's Office

(La Porte County, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the position of Patrol Deputy. Applicants who successfully complete and pass the various stages of the process will immediately fill vacancies within the Patrol Division. The hiring process will include the following stages:...
LA PORTE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested After Accident Injures Two Children

ATWOOD — A Bourbon woman was recently arrested on 10 criminal charges after driving under the influence and wrecking her vehicle, resulting in injuries to two of her children. Ashlee Nicole Moore, 32, 420 E. Center St. Apartment 8B, Bourbon, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in...
BOURBON, IN
wrtv.com

3 teenagers found dead in Kosciusko County

Kosciusko County — Preliminary autopsy results indicate three teenagers found dead inside a car in Kosciusko County on Sunday died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The three teenagers identified as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, 16-year-old Karen Miller and 16-year-old Nathan Yoder were pronounced dead at the scene in the town of Etna Green. Etna Green is about 30 miles southeast of South Bend.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Trooper hurt while investigating a crash on I-94

PORTAGE – Monday at approximately 1:23 p.m., Master Trooper Jeff Council was dispatched to the area of I-94 near the 20.2-mile marker of the eastbound lanes to investigate a single-vehicle property damage crash. A vehicle had driven through high water and crashed. M/Trp. Council was parked with his emergency...
PORTAGE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Woman Arrested After Stealing From Wilby’s Gas Stations

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after stealing more than $800 of merchandise from Wilby’s locations in Mentone and Pierceton. Tiffiany Page Kneller, 44, 3070 S. Packerton Road, Warsaw, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2 Injured In Milford Crash Saturday

MILFORD - Both drivers in a late Saturday morning crash south of Milford were injured and one had to be flown to a hospital. The accident occurred at about 11:53 a.m. Saturday on North Ind. 15, approximately 300 feet south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford, according to the Milford Police Department report.
MILFORD, IN
WNDU

2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting

Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka. Updated: 47 minutes ago. The restrictions are in place on Lincoln Way West...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart County business

Between 80 to 100 catalytic converters were stolen in Elkhart County. They were taken from a business on County Road 3. An employee who reported the theft on Thursday, Oct. 27, said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that morning, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
abc57.com

Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy