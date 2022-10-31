21 best early Amazon Black Friday deals you can get now

Black Friday deals have arrived early at Amazon so you can save big without having to wait. Usually early Black Friday sales draw skepticism from me, because I always think that prices could fall even lower in late November. But this time, things are different.

The price cuts just keep on coming. Most retailers currently have a Black Friday deals preview, but Amazon's selection is pretty great and includes big savings. We're seeing a 65-inch 4K Fire TV for $379, the Pixel 6a for $299 and the lowest price yet for the Bose QC45 headphones.

Prime members will get even more benefits like one-day shipping with no minimum purchase and fast grocery deliver through Whole Foods. There are so many best Amazon deals to choose from that I scanned through the clutter to bring you the 19 absolute best deals to shop this week.

Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 @ Amazon

The Pixel 6a is easily the best phone under $500, but it's an amazing deal at $299. This phone brings great performance with Google's Tensor, plus you get two stellar cameras and a bright 6.1-inch OLED display.

Powerbeats Pro: $249 $149 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds available, especially for those who are active. Not only does it sport long battery life and a comfortable fit, it seamlessly integrates with iPhones, in the same way that AirPods do. Save $100 right now, which is the lowest price ever.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 @ Amazon

Check stock: Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $169. That's $80 off and one of the cheapest Amazon deals we've seen for the AirPods Pro. These buds offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. The 2021 model comes with a MagSafe-compatible case.

Echo (4th Gen): $99 $49 @ Amazon

The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $49 $39 @ Amazon

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. This is not the lowest price we have seen, but it still makes a great deal at $39.

iPad mini w/ 64GB: $499 $399 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2.

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $249 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound and longer battery life than its predecessor. They're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $ 274 $179 @ Amazon

Save almost $100 on this iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum on Amazon. One of our top performers, this robot vacuum will clean your floors well so you never have to lift a finger. With a runtime of 90 minutes, its 3-Stage Cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It also has a full range of advanced sensors, and uses the app to customize cleaning schedules.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): $84 $34 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates and take video calls in seconds.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79 $39 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm/2020): $249 $188 @ Amazon (Check stock)

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Although it's the previous-gen model, it's now at its lowest price ever.

Insignia 65" F30 Fire TV: $549 $379 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get in the early Black Friday sales. Don't let its comparatively cheap price dissuade you. It's 4K Ultra-HD TV that also features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control almost the entire TV with just the sound of your voice. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you'll need.

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review , we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. (Scroll down to the MacBook section to see this price).

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: $129 $69 @ Amazon

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to a new all-time low price in Amazon's early Black Friday deals. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12 hours battery life. At $69 it's one of the best speaker deals we've seen in recent months.

Asus VivoBook 14: $299 $269 @ Amazon

Compact and efficient, the Asus VivoBook 14 is the ideal laptop for students or anyone on a budget. It features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, and a 128GB SSD. We wish it had more than 4GB of RAM but overall this is a solid early Black Friday deal.

Apple TV 4K (2021): $179 $99 @ Amazon

The Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. There's also a A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote that we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $109 @ Amazon

With its 10-hour battery life, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for surfing the web, watching videos and playing games. The face-recognition/unlock system is also a very useful feature, and something you don't usually find on tablets in this price range. It's perfect if you're on a budget and don't want a Fire tablet.

Blink Outdoor: $99 $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor camera review , we called the Editor's Choice camera the best home security camera under $100.

Garmin Forerunner 45: $199 $159 @ Amazon

Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It has great battery life and a nice big screen. It's perfect for new runners as well as those looking to beat their personal best.

Bose Sport Earbuds: $149 $119 @ Amazon

These lightweight earbuds offer the famous Bose sound quality in a compact secure package perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle. With three colours to choose from and a sale price lower than it has ever been, this is a compelling offer.

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: $89 $74 @ Amazon

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is the best weighted blanket we've tested. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and even weight distribution were all reasons why we voted this our best pick. It's now at its lowest price to date.

Hisense 55" U8H Mini LED 4K TV: $1,099 $699 @ Amazon

Our pick for the best value TV of 2022 just dropped even lower courtesy of this epic TV deal at Amazon. The 55-inch Hisense U8H is currently on sale and includes a wealth of new TV tech alongside a 4K ULED display and 120Hz refresh rate.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $39 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Although, we do wish the Fire TV interface was a little lighter on the advertisements.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): $599 $519 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

