Michael Dan Rabon, 54, of Marianna, Florida passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Michael was born December 27, 1967, in Marianna, Florida to the late JB and Willie Jean Rabon. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. Michael was a mechanic nearly all his life, and there was never a doubt in his mind that, “If it runs, I can fix it.” He was employed with Eli Roberts and Sons in Tallahassee and had never been happier with an employer. Michael married his late wife, Beth, on June 25, 1990. You didn’t have to know him well to know how much he truly loved her, as he loved to share his favorite stories of her to keep her memory alive. He was incredibly proud of his children, Danielle and Jerrod, and loved them with all of his heart. Michael loved to joke and “cut up” with those around him, and genuinely enjoyed sharing his knowledge of cars whenever he could.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO