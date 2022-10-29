Read full article on original website
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
Barbara Carol Kelley
Barbara Carol Kelley, age 72, of Wewahitchka, Florida, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Carol was born June 24, 1950, in Panama City, Florida to Billy and Barbara Shirley. She lived in Wewahitchka most of her life and was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Carol received her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her master’s degree from Troy University. She was a teacher and school psychologist for more than 40 years with the Gulf County School District. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teaching Sorority. Carol enjoyed dancing, karaoke, shopping, traveling with her girlfriends, watching sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico, and watching the Florida State Seminoles especially Chief Osceola and Renegade. Most of all, Carol truly loved her family. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, William Herbert Shirley and Barbara Reinhardt Shirley; mother-in-law Erie P. Kelley; father-in-law, Oliver W. Kelley; brother-in-law, Oliver Gwynn Kelley; nephew, Michael Steven Miller. Survivors include, husband, Jerry Eugene Kelley of Wewahitchka, FL; son, Casey William Kelley of Wewahitchka, FL; sister, Susan Shirley Miller (Steve) of Marianna, FL; sister-in-law; Inez Kelley; nieces, April Langston (Kevin) of Greenville, FL, Catrina Crane (Richard) of Gulf Breeze, FL and Stephanie Miller Cortes (Jose) of Ocala, FL. Memorialization will be by cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriners. May Carol’s life always be a blessing. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Michael Dan Rabon
Michael Dan Rabon, 54, of Marianna, Florida passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Michael was born December 27, 1967, in Marianna, Florida to the late JB and Willie Jean Rabon. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. Michael was a mechanic nearly all his life, and there was never a doubt in his mind that, “If it runs, I can fix it.” He was employed with Eli Roberts and Sons in Tallahassee and had never been happier with an employer. Michael married his late wife, Beth, on June 25, 1990. You didn’t have to know him well to know how much he truly loved her, as he loved to share his favorite stories of her to keep her memory alive. He was incredibly proud of his children, Danielle and Jerrod, and loved them with all of his heart. Michael loved to joke and “cut up” with those around him, and genuinely enjoyed sharing his knowledge of cars whenever he could.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Ruth Ann Swanson
Ruth Ann Swanson, 69, of Marianna, Florida passed away peacefully at Flowers Hospital, Dothan, Alabama, on Monday, October 31, 2022. Ruth Ann was born on May 6, 1953 in Rochester, Minnesota. She was a 1971 graduate of Marianna High School. After graduating from high school, she enlisted in the United States Army, serving both in the U.S. Army and the Navy Reserves. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Ruth Ann moved to Pensacola, Florida where she pursued her education as a dental hygienist at Pensacola Jr. College. After graduating at the top of her class, Ruth Ann began her dental hygienist career with the State of Florida and remained there until her retirement.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Rita Gail Abbott
Rita Gail Abbott, age 56, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 29-30, 2022
Marci Clark, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Karionda Wilkerson, 28, Marianna, Florida: Unarmed burglary of structure, battery domestic: Marianna Police Department. Joseph Goodman, 33, Chipley, Florida: Possession of weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon, violation of state probation, leaving the scene of a crash...
jacksoncountytimes.net
High School Sports Schedule for October 31- November 2
Graceville host Cottondale, 1 and 2 p.m. High School Volleyball State Championship Playoffs. Sneads host Liberty County, 7 p.m. Cottondale hosts Grand Ridge, 5 and 6 p.m. Graceville host Vernon, 5 p.m. Marianna A host River Springs, 6 p.m. High School Soccer. Marianna varsity girl’s preseason vs. Gadsden, 4 p.m....
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for November 1, 2022
James Grimsley: Knowingly driving while license suspended, fugitive from justice: Sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days’ time served and a $400 fine. Jerry Bodie: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon- $50,000 bond, previous bond revoked. Mitchel Hodges: Driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic...
Comments / 0