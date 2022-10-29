Read full article on original website
This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before
As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Idaho8.com
Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response
People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'
Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Surges Linked To Spike in Heart Attack Deaths – “Like Nothing Seen Before”
New study shows heart attack increase has been most prominent in young adults, especially those ages 25-44. Researchers at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai conducted a new data analysis and found that deaths from heart attacks rose significantly during pandemic surges, including the COVID-19 Omicron surges, overall reversing a heart-healthier pre-pandemic trend.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Medical News Today
What to know about alien hand syndrome
Alien hand syndrome (AHS) is a rare neurological condition in which a single limb, a hand but sometimes a leg, moves involuntarily. It can signify a serious underlying issue, such as stroke or neurodegenerative disease. A person’s symptoms will depend on the specific region of the brain that the disorder...
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Scientists Fear New COVID Strains Are Deadly—Just Like 2020 Wave
The new COVID-19 subvariants that are becoming dominant all over the world aren’t just more contagious than previous variants and subvariants—they might cause more severe disease, too. That’s an ominous sign if, as experts predict, there’s a new global wave of COVID in the coming months. It’s one...
Global daily COVID deaths will almost double in the coming months, health experts predict
Global COVID deaths will almost double over the Northern Hemisphere's winter months, health experts have predicted. Global COVID infections are on the rise, and the virus is expected to cause almost a quarter of a million deaths worldwide in the coming fall and winter months, new research has projected. Experts...
Signs of dementia could be detected nine years ahead of diagnosis – new research
It may be possible to detect signs of dementia as early as nine years before diagnosis, new research suggests. The findings raise the prospect that in the future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
scitechdaily.com
Adult Brain Structure Is Not Fixed: Scientists Discover Depression Treatment Increases Brain Connectivity
Treatment for depression increases brain connectivity. Most scientists believe that the structure of the adult brain is generally rigid and incapable of rapid changes. However, new research has now revealed that this is not true. In a new study, German scientists have shown that in-patient treatment for depression can lead to an increase in brain connectivity. Moreover, those individuals who respond well to this treatment show a greater increase in connectivity than those who don’t.
scitechdaily.com
New Compound Discovered That Destroys the MRSA Superbug
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics in lab experiments has been discovered by researchers at the University of Bath in the UK. Antibiotic resistance poses a major threat to human health around the world, and Staphylococcus aureus has become one of...
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Virus Disrupts Normal Mix of Gut Bacteria, Increasing Risk for Other Infections
Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 pandemic virus, can decrease the number of bacterial species in a person’s gut. This reduced microbiome diversity creates space for dangerous microbes to thrive. This is according to a new report that will be published today (November 1) in the journal Nature Communications. The...
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
scitechdaily.com
Powerful New Drug Could Cause COVID-19 To Turn on Itself
The Scripps Research team demonstrated that a variant of an existing FDA-approved treatment for neurological disorders may prevent COVID-19 infection in animals. Scientists at Scripps Research Institute have created a new drug that may make the COVID-19 virus into a harbinger of its own doom. The drug, NMT5, described in...
Walking Dead Syndrome and other rare conditions that baffle doctors and researchers
Here are three strange and rare medical conditions that baffle doctors, along with case studies: Walking Dead Syndrome, Alice in Wonderland Syndrome and Foreign Accent Syndrome.
A New Lab-Made COVID-19 Virus Puts Gain-of-Function Research Under the Microscope
On October 14, a team of scientists at Boston University released a pre-print study reporting that they had created a version of SARS-CoV-2 combining two features of different, existing strains that boosted its virulence and transmissibility. Scientists and the public raised questions about the work, which refocused attention on such experiments, and prompted the U.S. government to investigate whether the research followed protocols for these kinds of studies.
