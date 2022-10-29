7 Chilling Mistakes When Choosing An eLearning Content Provider. During their initial stages of operation, companies usually function as a one-person show, taking care of everything from sales to finances, HR, and marketing. However, as time goes by, they realize that the only way to manage their growing workload and thrive is by taking on more employees and/or outsourcing. In this article, we focus on the latter. Taking some weight off your shoulders and assigning it to a third-party provider can benefit your business immensely, as long as it's done correctly. Getting outsourcing wrong can result in additional costs, work, and possibly damaged client relationships. Scary concept, right? Let's see which mistakes you should avoid so that choosing an eLearning content provider is a pleasant experience and not a scene out of a scary movie.

