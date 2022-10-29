ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Viva El Birdos

The State of the Rotation

Last offseason, the starting rotation was a big question. There was plenty of discussion around who would fill the void in the rotation until the St. Louis Cardinals signed Steven Matz. That discussion will not be had this year because Adam Wainwright is coming back to fill his own void....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
VEB Historical Hall of Fame Ballot: Part Eleven

In case you missed it, I am keeping up the 10th ballot of the Hall of Fame voting for another day. Vote here. Another day with 31 members, so another day where you get 14 votes even with one less player than we’ve been doing. Here’s a refresher in...

