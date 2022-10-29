First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. How lucky we are to have such an excellent slate of City Council candidates for the upcoming election. I personally can speak to the leadership and compassion of three candidates — Sharon Springer, a born leader, who has ably led our city as vice mayor, mayor and councilwoman; Zizette Mullins, who has wonderfully steered our city as city clerk for many years and earned the respect of all who work with her; and Tamala Takahashi, a community volunteer, who always puts our city first.

BURBANK, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO