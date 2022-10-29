Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
City Council Candidates Have Leadership, Compassion
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. How lucky we are to have such an excellent slate of City Council candidates for the upcoming election. I personally can speak to the leadership and compassion of three candidates — Sharon Springer, a born leader, who has ably led our city as vice mayor, mayor and councilwoman; Zizette Mullins, who has wonderfully steered our city as city clerk for many years and earned the respect of all who work with her; and Tamala Takahashi, a community volunteer, who always puts our city first.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pickleball at Glenhaven Park Is No More
First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. On Oct. 18, 2022, with a vote of 3-2, the La Cañada Flintridge City Council dismantled the pickleball privileges at Glenhaven Park beginning on Oct. 28. Glenhaven Park is the only city owned outdoor space in...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Puts Rancho Equestrian District at Risk
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Despite concerns from property owners and residential equestrians from the Burbank Rancho Equestrian District, including those from Glendale and Los Angeles, on Oct. 25, the Burbank City Council chose to unanimously approve the demolition of Pickwick Bowl for the development of 92 multi-use housing units.
outlooknewspapers.com
Vote Takahashi, Mullins, Springer for City Council
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Please vote for Tamala Takahashi, Zizette Mullins and Sharon Springer for City Council. I have had the opportunity to work closely with Tamala for the past three years as a fellow member of the Infrastructure Oversight Board. She comes to our meetings prepared and ready to contribute to our deliberations. She is knowledgeable and presents her views clearly. She will make an excellent councilmember.
outlooknewspapers.com
City Approves Pickwick Project With Modified Design
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved a contentious townhome project that seeks to convert the Pickwick Bowl into 92 residential units under state Senate Bill 35 during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Laguna Beach developer Matthew Waken had submitted...
outlooknewspapers.com
Harambee Ministries Gala Commemorates 40 Years of Service
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Harambee Ministries celebrated the organization’s 40th anniversary with its first in-person gala in three years last Friday evening in Pasadena. The evening included a silent auction, dinner and live entertainment. All funds raised went to support the...
outlooknewspapers.com
BUSD Struggles With Custodian Shortages
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Schools throughout the state are slowly but surely still working on recovering from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Burbank Unified School District’s struggle with employment remains persistent, specifically in the custodial department. Diana Abasta,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pickleball Plan Lands in LCUSD’s Court
First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Now that the city of La Cañada Flintridge decided to move forward with the plan to repurpose the skate park at Cornishon Avenue as a pickleball facility, it’s up to the school district to make the next move.
outlooknewspapers.com
USC-VHH Nurses Earn Lantern Award
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. For the second consecutive awards cycle, the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital emergency department has received the prestigious Lantern Award from the Emergency Nurses Association. Nurses from the department accepted the award at a ceremony in Las Vegas this...
outlooknewspapers.com
Two Vie for Assembly Seat
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Voters in South Glendale are voting for a separate state Assembly candidate this year, following a redistricting process that split the city into two districts for the first time in living memory. Wendy Carrillo, an incumbent who was...
outlooknewspapers.com
Age Well With Atherton
For 108 years, Atherton has been shaped by the desires and needs of seniors and has provided the care which has allowed them to flourish during this season of their lives. By providing a full-service senior living community with a variety of options from independent living to skilled nursing on a 15- acre campus, we are seeking to honor and enrich the lives of senior adults. Atherton is a place where seniors have the choices and opportunities to age well.
outlooknewspapers.com
We Love the Weekly Crime Report
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. My wife and I always look forward to Saturday, when we can read the Glendale News-Press’ detailed local coverage of events and news about our local community, not found elsewhere. However, today’s edition was missing our favorite...
outlooknewspapers.com
Maranatha Honors Homecoming Royalty
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Maranatha High School recently crowned its Homecoming King Timothy Chen and Queen Isabella Madrid at its annual Homecoming. Homecoming Princesses Arianna Gonzalez, Rebecca Wolyn, Kasey McCoy, Mia Huang, Bethany Price and Candece Lee, and Princes Zach Strickland, Judson...
outlooknewspapers.com
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Holds Pool Together Fest
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center recently achieved the Guinness World Record for Largest Aqua Aerobics Class at its first Pool Together Fest. The event featured a showcase of the RBAC teams, as well as a Pumpkin Splash Patch...
outlooknewspapers.com
Celebrity Golf Tournament at Brookside Benefits ‘Heart’ Foundation
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. One of the largest celebrity contingents to ever participate in a golf tournament and dinner in Pasadena will gather when A Piece Of My Heart Foundation hosts its third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament and Dinner on Monday, Nov. 14, at Brookside Golf Course.
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Squads Eliminated From CIF Playoffs
First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School varsity girls’ volleyball team fell in the second round of the CIF-SS Division II playoffs at Aliso Niguel High in Aliso Viejo, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22, on Saturday. The back-to-back undefeated...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Forfeits Winning Season After Rule Violation
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Just days removed from celebrating a stellar regular season that included a second consecutive Pacific League championship, the Burbank High School varsity boys’ water polo team is now lamenting a successful campaign that never was after an unspecified CIF Southern Section rule violation came to light.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Edges Hoover in Final Play Thriller
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted a more exciting ending to the traditional Battle of the Bell football game than what happened on Thursday night at Glendale High School’s Moyse Field. In what was almost certainly one of...
Comments / 0