The Foundation for the Kent County Public Library, a 501c3 charity in support of the library’s mission to provide access to information through responsive service and technology, announced their support to help fund the overhaul of the KCPL website. The target for the Foundation’s annual fundraising appeal, the new website will emphasize accessiblity, an updated and appealing design, and mobile-friendly layout and navigation—an especially significant improvement as over one third of the County’s library patrons use a cell phone to access the website. After review by KCPL staff, the Board of Trustees selected Byte Studios as the best match in handling this $25,800 project. The company’s familiarity with common library website integration needs plus their demonstrated portfolio of public library clients were important factors in this decision. The current website, last designed in 2014, employs outdated technology that casts immediate doubt on the library’s ability to offer up-to-date information and technology services now commonplace in modern libraries around the nation.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO