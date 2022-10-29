ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chestertownspy.org

Spy Report: Sultana Downrigging Weekend Pitch Perfect

Apparently the universe slotted a cinematically perfect day for Chestertown’s 22nd Sultana Downrigging Festival because it couldn’t have been a more stellar autumn weekend to host the fleet of tall ships, the Halloween parade, authors readings, exhibits at Sultana’s Hold Center, gallery shows, and astounding bluegrass music.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking

The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
chestertownspy.org

STEM Fest, After-Hours Board Games, and More! November Events at KCPL

Kent County Public Library’s November calendar is filled with special events for all ages, including the return of the Maryland STEM Festival on November 9 and an all-ages after-hours board game night on November 16!. Craft Time: Minecraft Creations. Thursday, November 3 | 4:30pm | North County Branch. Wednesday,...
KENT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Out and About (Sort of): Regrettable, But Hopeful by Howard Freedlander

I won’t pretend to question the demolition of the mold-infested Chestertown National Guard Armory. I also will not pretend to hide my sadness at the impending loss of this historic structure. However, the unanimous decision by the Historic District Commission of Chestertown, endorsed unanimously by the Chestertown Town Council,...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

United Way of Kent County to Hold 5K Run and Walk

Runners and walkers are invited to Wilmer Park on Saturday, November 12, at 9am for United Way of Kent County’s annual “Run United” event. The race starts and ends at the Park across from 400 Cross Street in Chestertown. A free Kiddie Dash for ages 10 and under will precede the race.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

Foundation for the Kent County Public Library

The Foundation for the Kent County Public Library, a 501c3 charity in support of the library’s mission to provide access to information through responsive service and technology, announced their support to help fund the overhaul of the KCPL website. The target for the Foundation’s annual fundraising appeal, the new website will emphasize accessiblity, an updated and appealing design, and mobile-friendly layout and navigation—an especially significant improvement as over one third of the County’s library patrons use a cell phone to access the website. After review by KCPL staff, the Board of Trustees selected Byte Studios as the best match in handling this $25,800 project. The company’s familiarity with common library website integration needs plus their demonstrated portfolio of public library clients were important factors in this decision. The current website, last designed in 2014, employs outdated technology that casts immediate doubt on the library’s ability to offer up-to-date information and technology services now commonplace in modern libraries around the nation.
KENT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy