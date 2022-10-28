BALTIMORE, Md. – Junior hitter Stefana Stan ripped a career-high 26 kills and Binghamton volleyball (14-7, 5-2 America East) amassed a season-high 77 team kills to roar past first-place UMBC (13-6, 6-1 AE) 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Bearcats rallied from down 2-1 down to win 23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13. The win pulled second-place BU to within one game of the Retrievers and in the process, snapped UMBC's 23-match win streak against America East opponents.

VESTAL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO