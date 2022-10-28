ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bubearcats.com

Men’s Soccer Concludes Regular Season Against UMBC

- Binghamton (4-8-4, 2-2-2 AE) is coming off of a 3-1 win at Bryant on Friday afternoon. The Bearcats got goals from graduate student forward Ethan Homler, junior back William Noecker, and sophomore back Carlo Cavalar. Senior midfielder Parker McKnight also contributed two assists while senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda stopped three shots.
BINGHAMTON, NY
bubearcats.com

Volleyball takes down UMBC in 3-2 thriller

BALTIMORE, Md. – Junior hitter Stefana Stan ripped a career-high 26 kills and Binghamton volleyball (14-7, 5-2 America East) amassed a season-high 77 team kills to roar past first-place UMBC (13-6, 6-1 AE) 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Bearcats rallied from down 2-1 down to win 23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13. The win pulled second-place BU to within one game of the Retrievers and in the process, snapped UMBC's 23-match win streak against America East opponents.
VESTAL, NY
bubearcats.com

Men's tennis sends four to Cleveland State event

CLEVELAND, N.Y. - Binghamton men's tennis sent four individuals to the seven-team Cleveland State Viking Invitational, picking up three doubles and six singles wins. It was a 48-man singles draw and a 24-team doubles draw and matches were played at the Medical Mutual Tennis Pavilion on the Cleveland State Campus.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy