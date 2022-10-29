ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

CITY News

UR backpedals on building a facility next to Genesee Valley Park

The university's development proposal led an advocacy group to declare Genesee Valley Park a threatened Olmsted-designed site. University of Rochester has dropped plans to build a facilities operations center at the edge of Genesee Valley Park. The park was recently named by The Cultural Landscape Foundation, an advocacy group, as one of several Frederick Law Olmsted-designed spaces around the country that are threatened due to neglect, development...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton English teacher receives library grant to build classroom novel collection

Michael Billotti, English Language Arts teacher at Hilton’s Merton Williams Middle School, has been awarded a library grant totaling $1,250 from the Book Love Foundation. “I used the grant to help build my middle grade and young adult graphic novel collection, which are among the most popular books in my classroom library,” said Billotti.
HILTON, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update November 1

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Campus Times

Want some stew? Your first born’ll do!

With many recent changes coming to the University of Rochester, student body reactions have varied. After all, there’s only so much uniformity that can be exhibited when half of your student body is still masking and the other half hasn’t decided to come out as Republican yet. One...
westsidenewsny.com

Chestnut Ridge School students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Students at Churchville-Chili’s Chestnut Ridge Elementary School traveled far beyond the usual celebration of Hispanic culture during this year’s Hispanic Heritage month (September 15 through October 16). In addition to the school’s month-long highlighting of Hispanic music, art, customs, and cultural contributions, students were treated to a special trip of discovery to one of our South American neighbors – Peru – thanks to the personal experiences of the school’s English as a New Language (ENL) teacher Kari Shirk.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Sister Diana Dolce spoke on the progress of Hope Hall

Sister Diana Dolce, S.S.J., Executive Director and Founder of Hope Hall (right), spoke at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport to update Kiwanis members on how Hope Hall is progressing in its efforts to serve children from the area who learn differently. The Kiwanis Club provides funding support for the school. Also pictured is Wendy Colby, President of the Kiwanis Club, presenting the check to Sister Diana. The presentation by Sister Diana was arranged by Kiwanis member Carol Nellis-Ewell.
SPENCERPORT, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HISTORY WAITS FOR ROCHESTER'S DECISION

Sometimes, history sneaks up on you, and it whispers more than it shouts. Like it’s doing with La’Ron Singletary. In the fire storm that is a congressional campaign, amidst all the distractions and distortions, the shouts of extremism and Trumpism, simple truths can go unspoken, the obvious can be unseen.
ROCHESTER, NY
wutv29.com

Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance

Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people hospitalized while working on transformer behind Gannett building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are hospitalized after an electrical accident on Tuesday behind the Gannett building on South Fitzhugh Street. Rochester Fire Department said the workers were replacing a live transformer across from District Attorney’s office when it exploded. The accident shut down the Hall of Justice in the morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Angles of Mercy seeks coats to help women in crisis

Rochester, N.Y. — The season of giving is generally during the holidays, but at Angles of Mercy, that never ends. Angles of Mercy is a charity dedicated to helping women in crisis. Those crises include but are not limited to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual trafficking, and even refugees from Ukraine.
ROCHESTER, NY

