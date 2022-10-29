Read full article on original website
Related
wxxinews.org
Rochester Rehabilitation Center workers help prepare medals for the FISU World University Games
A local nonprofit has a key role in providing medals for the upcoming 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid and other parts of the North Country. Rochester Rehabilitation Center, which provides a range of services for people with disabilities, is doing packaging work for about 700 New York-manufactured podium medals.
UR backpedals on building a facility next to Genesee Valley Park
The university's development proposal led an advocacy group to declare Genesee Valley Park a threatened Olmsted-designed site. University of Rochester has dropped plans to build a facilities operations center at the edge of Genesee Valley Park. The park was recently named by The Cultural Landscape Foundation, an advocacy group, as one of several Frederick Law Olmsted-designed spaces around the country that are threatened due to neglect, development...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton English teacher receives library grant to build classroom novel collection
Michael Billotti, English Language Arts teacher at Hilton’s Merton Williams Middle School, has been awarded a library grant totaling $1,250 from the Book Love Foundation. “I used the grant to help build my middle grade and young adult graphic novel collection, which are among the most popular books in my classroom library,” said Billotti.
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update November 1
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
Campus Times
Want some stew? Your first born’ll do!
With many recent changes coming to the University of Rochester, student body reactions have varied. After all, there’s only so much uniformity that can be exhibited when half of your student body is still masking and the other half hasn’t decided to come out as Republican yet. One...
westsidenewsny.com
Chestnut Ridge School students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Students at Churchville-Chili’s Chestnut Ridge Elementary School traveled far beyond the usual celebration of Hispanic culture during this year’s Hispanic Heritage month (September 15 through October 16). In addition to the school’s month-long highlighting of Hispanic music, art, customs, and cultural contributions, students were treated to a special trip of discovery to one of our South American neighbors – Peru – thanks to the personal experiences of the school’s English as a New Language (ENL) teacher Kari Shirk.
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
Rochester International Jazz Festival producer on upcoming 20th annual festival
Producer Marc Iacona says that they are dedicated to having as much free programming as possible, but they are unsure of how funding will be coming in this year.
westsidenewsny.com
Sister Diana Dolce spoke on the progress of Hope Hall
Sister Diana Dolce, S.S.J., Executive Director and Founder of Hope Hall (right), spoke at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport to update Kiwanis members on how Hope Hall is progressing in its efforts to serve children from the area who learn differently. The Kiwanis Club provides funding support for the school. Also pictured is Wendy Colby, President of the Kiwanis Club, presenting the check to Sister Diana. The presentation by Sister Diana was arranged by Kiwanis member Carol Nellis-Ewell.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HISTORY WAITS FOR ROCHESTER'S DECISION
Sometimes, history sneaks up on you, and it whispers more than it shouts. Like it’s doing with La’Ron Singletary. In the fire storm that is a congressional campaign, amidst all the distractions and distortions, the shouts of extremism and Trumpism, simple truths can go unspoken, the obvious can be unseen.
How Micron’s investment will reach the Rochester region
The Rochester region will see this investment over time, in the form of jobs and STEM education, said Bob Duffy, CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.
rochesterfirst.com
Brighton Surgery Center ranked among best in US, third in New York State
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A privately-owned, suburban surgery center has been named one of the best in New York and the United States. Brighton Surgery Center is getting ready to celebrate 20 years in business. Most recently, they were recognized on a national scale by Newsweek as third in...
WHEC TV-10
Local Hospitals Over Capacity, Beds Line the Hallway of Emergency Rooms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has been reporting on hospital overcrowding in our region for months but the issue has become worse as we deal with a surge of Flu, COVID and RSV cases in addition to a shrinking number of nursing home beds in our community. Jacqui Burke has...
wutv29.com
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
WHEC TV-10
Two people hospitalized while working on transformer behind Gannett building
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are hospitalized after an electrical accident on Tuesday behind the Gannett building on South Fitzhugh Street. Rochester Fire Department said the workers were replacing a live transformer across from District Attorney’s office when it exploded. The accident shut down the Hall of Justice in the morning.
13 WHAM
Angles of Mercy seeks coats to help women in crisis
Rochester, N.Y. — The season of giving is generally during the holidays, but at Angles of Mercy, that never ends. Angles of Mercy is a charity dedicated to helping women in crisis. Those crises include but are not limited to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual trafficking, and even refugees from Ukraine.
Tops Friendly Markets celebrates grand re-opening of newly-renovated Mt. Read location
Among the new amenities in the store is the addition of a Starbucks Cafe.
Bethany House brings the Rochester community together for Halloween
The organization partnered with Capone's Bar and Italian Eatery for the event — and organizers passed out candy and pizza to families. Kids also dressed up in costume for the event.
WHEC TV-10
RPO closes out Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with free concert
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra closed out the City’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with a concert at Church of Love Faith Center, followed by a performance by the Bach Children’s Chorus. The event was free and open to the public. This special concert capped off two...
wamc.org
Rochester librarians are finding rare treasures in their downtown collection
On a recent morning at the Rundel Memorial Building of the Rochester Public Library, librarian Bob Scheffel rolls a long, metal cart out of a storage area. Piled on top of the cart are rare books and other historical gems that predate the building itself and some which are centuries old.
