Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact. This year is the 25th-annual IHSAA Cross County State Championships.
WTHI
Linton volleyball enjoying underdog role on State Finals run
The Linton volleyball team Saturday will be playing in their very first state championship game. The eighth-ranked Lady Miners will face number two Waphani in the 2A state finals. In semi-state Linton knocked off number three Scecina. They hope to ride the underdog role this week to a state title.
WTHI
Economic Impact of Race Weekend
25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County. Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact.
‘Truck Stop’ celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bo Turner had been anxiously awaiting Saturday for months. Turner, the owner of the “Truck Stop,” had received support from the community online, but seeing the crowd outside brought a different kind of emotion. “I am just so excited that we’re open finally, I’ve had such a good turnout so far,” […]
WTHI
Dinosaurs set to take over the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds - here's how you can get tickets
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This pre-historic event is sure to leave many in wonder. The "Dinosaur Adventure" is an indoor show coming to Terre Haute. Next weekend at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Vigo County, families can get a hands-on experience with some life-sized dinos. Kids can learn more...
WTHI
Terre Haute businesses to host CASA Christmas trees, here's how you can lend a hand
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization started getting ready for Christmas on Tuesday. CASA is bringing the Wondrous World of Doctor Seuss to Terre Haute. Residents will have the chance to experience the magic of Christmas throughout the city. CASA is kicking off its annual Whoville Community Christmas Tree...
WTHI
"RSV is a major concern right now." Vigo County sees rise in RSV cases
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Cases of RSV among children are on the rise across the nation, including Vigo County. News10 spoke with Vigo County Health Educator Shelby Jackson. She said hospitals across the county, including Union and Regional, have reported cases of RSV in children. "RSV is a major concern...
WTHI
"Be respectful" Residents, Parke County officials urge caution while taking "unofficial detour" through Mecca
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven through Parke County recently you've likely noticed a major road closure. U.S. 41 is closed between Mecca and Coxville roads South of Rockville. This closure has redirected traffic through the town of Mecca. The only intersection in Mecca is where kids get on...
WTHI
Get ready for College Goal Sunday at Vincennes University
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to fill out the FAFSA or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and one local university is ready to help you!. Next Sunday is College Goal Sunday. This is Indiana's largest FAFSA filing event. This application is required for any student to be...
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer has her hearing date changed
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage for an ongoing court case in Sullivan County. Our crews went to a public hearing for Josie Baker on Tuesday morning for a change of plea hearing. Baker allegedly stole money from her son, which came from the benefits after the...
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
vincennespbs.org
Bridge closure in Knox County
A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
WTHI
Local veteran searching for missing service dog, says he calms his PTSD
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We don't normally do stories about missing pets, but this is not just any dog. This story is about a local veteran who is looking for the one thing that seems to help him most in his times of need. Every evening Justin Morlan and...
WTHI
October ends with gas prices a little lower
As we wrap up October, gas prices appear to be down a bit. The average cost for gas in Indiana has fallen nearly 12 cents this week. The state is now averaging $3.81 a gallon. In Terre Haute, gas is averaging at $3.79. The state's average is a bit higher...
WTHI
Serious crash leads to drunk driving charges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women were hospitalized after a Friday night crash. The Terre Haute Police Department says this happened at South 13th and Lockport streets in Terre Haute just before 10 p.m. Friday. Fire personnel had to extract one of the drivers from her vehicle. She was...
WISH-TV
Person stabbed near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a person near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. The Indiana University Police Department posted on social media saying that the stabbing occurred at around 1 a.m. near 425 N. Dunn Street. IU Police said that the suspect fled on foot and is described as a “white male, shoulder length curly brown hair, blue flannel, beanie.”
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
Comments / 0