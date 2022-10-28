ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Linton volleyball enjoying underdog role on State Finals run

The Linton volleyball team Saturday will be playing in their very first state championship game. The eighth-ranked Lady Miners will face number two Waphani in the 2A state finals. In semi-state Linton knocked off number three Scecina. They hope to ride the underdog role this week to a state title.
LINTON, IN
WTHI

Economic Impact of Race Weekend

25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County. Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact.
WTWO/WAWV

‘Truck Stop’ celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bo Turner had been anxiously awaiting Saturday for months. Turner, the owner of the “Truck Stop,” had received support from the community online, but seeing the crowd outside brought a different kind of emotion. “I am just so excited that we’re open finally, I’ve had such a good turnout so far,” […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

"RSV is a major concern right now." Vigo County sees rise in RSV cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Cases of RSV among children are on the rise across the nation, including Vigo County. News10 spoke with Vigo County Health Educator Shelby Jackson. She said hospitals across the county, including Union and Regional, have reported cases of RSV in children. "RSV is a major concern...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Get ready for College Goal Sunday at Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to fill out the FAFSA or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and one local university is ready to help you!. Next Sunday is College Goal Sunday. This is Indiana's largest FAFSA filing event. This application is required for any student to be...
VINCENNES, IN
103GBF

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Bridge closure in Knox County

A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

October ends with gas prices a little lower

As we wrap up October, gas prices appear to be down a bit. The average cost for gas in Indiana has fallen nearly 12 cents this week. The state is now averaging $3.81 a gallon. In Terre Haute, gas is averaging at $3.79. The state's average is a bit higher...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Serious crash leads to drunk driving charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women were hospitalized after a Friday night crash. The Terre Haute Police Department says this happened at South 13th and Lockport streets in Terre Haute just before 10 p.m. Friday. Fire personnel had to extract one of the drivers from her vehicle. She was...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Person stabbed near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a person near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. The Indiana University Police Department posted on social media saying that the stabbing occurred at around 1 a.m. near 425 N. Dunn Street. IU Police said that the suspect fled on foot and is described as a “white male, shoulder length curly brown hair, blue flannel, beanie.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

