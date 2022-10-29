ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rutgers Men’s Basketball Returns with Win over Fairfield

RUTGERS 78 – FAIRFIELD 65. Yes, it didn’t count. It was a preseason game, but Rutgers men’s basketball is back baby! And boy does it feel good. The Scarlet Knights took care of Fairfield 78-65 in a warm-up for the season opener November 7 against Columbia at Jersey’s Mike’s Arena.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

