Rutgers Field Hockey Wraps Up Regular Season with ‘W’ on Senior Day
No. 21 Rutgers field hockey wrapped up the regular season with a ranked victory on Senior Day. The Scarlet Knights took down No. 19 James Madison, 3-0. The win was RU’s eight victory of the season. The home squad was led by goals from sophomore Lucy Bannatyne, senior Amanda...
Rutgers Men’s Basketball Returns with Win over Fairfield
RUTGERS 78 – FAIRFIELD 65. Yes, it didn’t count. It was a preseason game, but Rutgers men’s basketball is back baby! And boy does it feel good. The Scarlet Knights took care of Fairfield 78-65 in a warm-up for the season opener November 7 against Columbia at Jersey’s Mike’s Arena.
