What do you think the orioles ranking in mob the show 23?
What do you think the orioles ranking is in MLB the show 23?. mullins 84, rutchman 87, means 85, Gunnar 80, Grayson 83, urias 87, montcastle 84, hays 83, Bautista 89, DL hall 83.
SB Nation GM Sim
My name's Andrew, each year I participate in the annual SB Nation Offseason GM Sim running the Orioles, which is hosted by Camden Chat's sister site, Royals Review. Each year, we gather up 30 "GM's" to make trades and offseason signings for their teams. For this year I'd like input...
World Series Game Three Thread: Astros at Phillies
The World Series moves to the East Coast for games three through five, starting with tonight’s matchup between Lance McCullers and Ranger Suarez. McCullers, who seems older than 28 due to the fact he’s been in the majors since 2015, was limited to just eight starts in the regular season due to a flexor tendon injury. He didn’t miss a beat when he returned in mid-August, pitching to a 2.27 ERA in those eight starts. This will be his third start of the postseason. In game four of the ALCS he gave up four runs to the in just five innings, but the Yankees still lost because LOL.
Orioles prospect season in review: Colton Cowser
When Mike Elias selected Colton Cowser with the 5th overall pick in the 2021 draft, many Orioles fans were not happy. Elias had gone under slot with the first-round pick for the second year in a row. By signing Cowser at $1.3M under slot, they were able to go over slot on several other players like Creed Willems and John Rhodes.
Monday Bird Droppings: Dreaming of the Orioles in a World Series
Good morning, Camden Chatters. Happy Halloween! For those like me who have a kid they’re planning to take trick-or-treating tonight, let’s hope the weather forecast improves. And after your Halloween festivities, you can kick back and watch Game 3 of the World Series, which shifts to Philadelphia for three straight nights. The Astros tied the series Saturday but are sure to face a hostile, raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies have a perfect 5-0 record this postseason.
Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías wins Gold Glove for 2022 season
In what is to me a shocking upset, Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías was awarded the Gold Glove for his position in the American League in the 2022 season, beating out fellow finalists Matt Chapman of the Blue Jays and José Ramirez of the Guardians. Urías becomes the first Oriole to win a Gold Glove since Manny Machado won one for his play at third in the 2015 season. Machado and Brooks Robinson are the only other Orioles third basemen to ever win.
The Tyler Wells starting pitching experiment worked wonders for the Orioles
The Orioles selected Tyler Wells in the second round of the 2020 Rule 5 draft. Wells came to Baltimore as a 26-year-old who had not pitched competitively since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2019. The Birds planned to stash him in the bullpen and see if he could pick up where he left off in the Twins system.
Orioles in the Arizona Fall League: Week 4 roundup
For most of the month of October, a handful of prospects and minor league players from each MLB organization have been in action in the Arizona Fall League to try to boost their stock. Seven Orioles prospects, headlined by Heston Kjerstad, have been playing games with the Scottsdale Scorpions along with players from the Angels, Atlanta, Giants, and Red Sox organizations.
