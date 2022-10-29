The World Series moves to the East Coast for games three through five, starting with tonight’s matchup between Lance McCullers and Ranger Suarez. McCullers, who seems older than 28 due to the fact he’s been in the majors since 2015, was limited to just eight starts in the regular season due to a flexor tendon injury. He didn’t miss a beat when he returned in mid-August, pitching to a 2.27 ERA in those eight starts. This will be his third start of the postseason. In game four of the ALCS he gave up four runs to the in just five innings, but the Yankees still lost because LOL.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO