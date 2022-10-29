ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice Losing Royal Titles Under King Charles Reign Due to Prince Andrew’s Conduct? Prince William and Harry’s Cousins to Face the Adverse Effects of Their Dad’s Disastrous Action

King Charles III has been open about his intention to streamline the British monarchy. However, aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids probably losing their royal titles, Prince Andrew's two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, might face the same fate. Princess Eugenie And Princess Beatrice To Lose Their...
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
brides.com

King Charles Has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Photo on Display

King Charles III is starting his new reign surrounded by reminders of his family—and their love. On October 13, 2022, the King met with Prime Minister Liz Truss at the royal residence to discuss government matters, which will be the first of many weekly audiences. Lizzie Robinson of ITV News posted a video of the meeting on Twitter, and the footage shows a collection of sentimental family photos, including one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding photographs.
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
prestigeonline.com

Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living

Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living. Curious about Prince Harry and how he has made a good living since he left the royal family?. Prince Henry Charles Albert David, better known as Prince Harry, is the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. However, he is carving his own identity in the world as a non-working royal, and has even penned his own memoir, entitled ‘Spare’, which will be released on January 10, 2023.
SheKnows

Prince William Has Reportedly Set One Clear Boundary Between Queen Camilla & His Kids

Now that King Charles III and Camilla Parker-Bowles have taken their thrones as head of the British monarchy, Prince William has moved up in the line of succession. But he has set one very clear boundary between the Queen Consort and his kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who he shares with Kate Middleton. And it’s one that honors his late mother Princess Diana.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
BBC

More stand-ins for King, but Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stay

The number of royals allowed to stand in for King Charles for official duties is likely to be expanded, according to sources. It is understood that the current pool of five "counsellors of state" could be widened, perhaps adding royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Prince Andrew and...
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Prince Harry's Tell-All, Panic Over 'The Crown' Season 5 & More

Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 27, 2022. Prince Harry announced that his brand-new memoir, Spare, will be released on January 10, 2023. The royal family confirmed that King Charles will auction 14 of Queen Elizabeth’s racehorses that were passed down to him. According to Hello! magazine, this is standard procedure for the reigning monarch.
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan May Be Banned From King Charles’ Coronation For Their ‘Attack’ on Camilla—Where They Stand

After postponing his book, many Royal fans are asking: Is Prince Harry attending King Charles’ coronation?. Prince Harry’s new book might be a dealbreaker in whether or not he and his wife Meghan Markle are invited to the new monarch’s coronation. According to multiple sources who told Page Six, the book will be released in fall 2022, and details of the book are very hot. “It’s juicy, that’s for sure,” a publishing insider added, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.” Although Harry will be spilling a lot about his family, he will not be talking about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, according to Page Six.
KJYO KJ103

Prince Harry May Lose Another Royal Role

Prince Harry may lose another royal role, according to People. The Duke of Sussex and the disgraced Prince Andrew are currently Counsellors of State, which means they can be called upon by King Charles III to stand in for him on official duties if he is abroad or unwell. In addition to Harry and Andrew, other Counsellors of State include Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Beatrice.
