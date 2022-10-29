Read full article on original website
petpress.net
Top 10 Meanest Cat Breeds – Is Your Cat Breed on The List?
There is no doubt that cats make wonderful pets. They are loving and loyal and often provide us with hours of amusement. However, not all cats are created equal. Some breeds of cats are known to be particularly mean-spirited and can be a real challenge to own. In this blog...
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 5 laziest cat breeds
Cats are known for their all-day-long naps and laid-back attitude, yet many of them prefer enrichment and games when offered. This is not the case with kitties from these five breeds. They’re still likely to choose the couch. Here are the laziest cats revealed. Persian. Persians are well-known for...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are the 5 most annoying cat breeds
Cats certainly know how to get to you. They can meow nonstop for no reason. They can scratch your expensive furniture. They can ‘accidentally’ break a vase or two while exploring your fragile items department. They can also snap at you out of the blue. And while there is often a good explanation for their naughty behaviour, some cats seem to have a genetic predisposition to driving you mad and require years of finding a special approach to their mysterious feline souls.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets
According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
topdogtips.com
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
pawesome.net
Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches
Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
pethelpful.com
Calico Cat's Adorable Cuddles With Dad Can Turn Anyone Into a Cat Person
There are always those pet parents who swear they aren't animal people, but before you know it they're all cuddled up with that pet they didn't want. Sound familiar? Whether that person is you or someone you know, you'll definitely relate to @mommyfarmer's recent popular video. In the clip, her...
Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video
A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here's why your cat puts its paws on your face and hands
Since cats can’t talk as we do, they use different parts of their body to let us know what they think or feel. It turns out, cats' paws are not only for walking and scratching. Just like our hands, they are useful communication tools. By putting their softies on us, cats are trying to tell us something.
Chihuahua Pretends to Be Injured in Hilarious Viral Clip: 'Shivering Whine'
A chihuahua named Hermes has left online commenters in stitches after a video showing him faking that he's hurt to get his mom's attention went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok this past Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Hermes_and_madi, shows the dog pretending to be injured and howling at his mom. She, in turn, pretended to fall for his play, until she suggested they go for a walk and he suddenly was healed.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
pethelpful.com
16-Year-Old Cat's Precious Sounds Upon Waking Up Are Just Too Cute
It seems to us the older we get, the more precious sleeping is. That includes the much-needed naps throughout the day. And if anyone dares to try and wake you up, all heck breaks loose. Let's just say it's not a pretty sight. So why can't we be more like...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Sweet Friendship With Cows Is So Pure and Beautiful
This is just the cutest feline-bovine friendship ever. It's not uncommon for animals of different species to form close bonds, just look at dogs and cats who have been raised together. This sweet farm cat adores his cow pals and loves rubbing up against them and the cows love licking him in return. Awwww!
ohmymag.co.uk
A dog 'bred to the point her body was falling apart' was dumped by a pet store (VIDEO)
‘Sweet’ Monroe was abandoned and left to die by a pet store. Luckily, a kind-hearted employee reacted fast and saved the little angel’s life. PetSmart employee couldn’t believe her eyes when she spotted something rattling around in a stray shopping cart outside the store. As they got closer, a dog lifted its head and gave a gentle bark. To the worker’s heartbreak, the pooch seemed in pain and was in desperate need of emergency care.
Cat's 'Powerful' Punches During Playfight With Pug Delights Viewers
A hilarious video of a cat and a dog playfighting has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.5 million likes and 8 million views. In the video, posted by @jessie__noel, a ginger cat can be seen sitting on a coffee table, while a black pug called Nora runs around below it. The cat appears to get the her in a momentary head lock, before smacking the pug seven times, who appears to be enjoying it. One user commented, "Them hits were powerful."
A canine psychologist with a new puppy explores 'how dogs become themselves'
Lucky puppy, lucky puppy, such a lucky puppy to be adopted by Alexandra Horowitz. What Mr. Rogers was to children, Alexandra Horowitz is to dogs: a wise and patient observer who seeks to intimately know a creature who is fundamentally different from us adult humans. Horowitz is a canine psychologist...
This $9 Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have the things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But...
ohmymag.co.uk
Daylight saving: Here's how to help your dog cope with the change in time
Dogs may not wear watches and know the exact hour of the day but they know a thing or two about time and quickly notice the slightest alteration to their routine. While humans know how to adapt to the Hour Change twice a year, the pooches get confused when it happens. Here is how to help them cope.
