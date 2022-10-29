Bachelor Nation Celebrates Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ 2nd Engagement: ‘Dueling Proposals’!

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs. Courtesy of Thomas Jacobs/Instagram

An engagement so nice, they did it twice! Thomas Jacobs proposed to fiancée Becca Kufrin nearly five months after she popped the question, and their Bachelor Nation pals are beyond excited.

The happy couple shared photos from Jacobs’ proposal via Instagram on Friday, October 28. The California native, 30, had carved the words “Marry Me” into a pumpkin before getting down on one knee. “Oui, si, ja, ken, da, ye, yas yes YES! Love you forever, my little pumpkin 🎃💍,” the former Bachelorette, 32, wrote on Friday. “Now let’s get married!”

The real estate broker’s proposal quickly earned the approval of many Bachelor and Bachelorette alums, including Rachel Recchia, Wells Adams, Desiree Hartsock and host Jesse Palmer.

“SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” the Bachelorette season 19 co-lead, 26, wrote in the comments of the couple’s joint social media upload.

The 44-year-old former football player, for his part, shared: “So happy for you both!!! Dueling proposals!!! Love it!!! 🔥🔥 .”

The twosome first got engaged in May, when the Minnesota native presented Jacobs with a golden ring. “In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES,” she gushed via Instagram at the time. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

The Bachelorette season 17 alum sparked an instant connection with Kufrin when they both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which aired last year. Despite a strong bond, the former “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host broke off their relationship in the finale. The pair eventually reconciled after filming wrapped.

“I think makes this relationship different with him is that he’s really the one person [I’ve been with] who our values and our morals align,” Kufrin — who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen, respectively, after her first two franchise appearances— exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Yes, we’re engaged and we’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be.”

She added at the time: “[Thomas is] the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them. … He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you.’ I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”

Scroll below for Bachelor Nation’s sweetest reactions to the pair’s fall-themed proposal: