ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bachelor Nation Celebrates Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ 2nd Engagement: ‘Dueling Proposals’!

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3mj2_0irSMRnD00
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs. Courtesy of Thomas Jacobs/Instagram

An engagement so nice, they did it twice! Thomas Jacobs proposed to fiancée Becca Kufrin nearly five months after she popped the question, and their Bachelor Nation pals are beyond excited.

The happy couple shared photos from Jacobs’ proposal via Instagram on Friday, October 28. The California native, 30, had carved the words “Marry Me” into a pumpkin before getting down on one knee. “Oui, si, ja, ken, da, ye, yas yes YES! Love you forever, my little pumpkin 🎃💍,” the former Bachelorette, 32, wrote on Friday. “Now let’s get married!”

The real estate broker’s proposal quickly earned the approval of many Bachelor and Bachelorette alums, including Rachel Recchia, Wells Adams, Desiree Hartsock and host Jesse Palmer.

“SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” the Bachelorette season 19 co-lead, 26, wrote in the comments of the couple’s joint social media upload.

The 44-year-old former football player, for his part, shared: “So happy for you both!!! Dueling proposals!!! Love it!!! 🔥🔥 .

The twosome first got engaged in May, when the Minnesota native presented Jacobs with a golden ring. “In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES,” she gushed via Instagram at the time. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

The Bachelorette season 17 alum sparked an instant connection with Kufrin when they both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which aired last year. Despite a strong bond, the former “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host broke off their relationship in the finale. The pair eventually reconciled after filming wrapped.

“I think makes this relationship different with him is that he’s really the one person [I’ve been with] who our values and our morals align,” Kufrin — who was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen, respectively, after her first two franchise appearances— exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Yes, we’re engaged and we’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be.”

She added at the time: “[Thomas is] the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them. … He’s the first guy too that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you.’ I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”

Scroll below for Bachelor Nation’s sweetest reactions to the pair’s fall-themed proposal:

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
FLORIDA STATE
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Lauren Luyendyk Explains Why Her Marriage to Arie Luyendyk Jr. Outlasted Most ‘Bachelor’ Couples: ‘It Was Fate’

Meant to be. Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) thinks that she and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. managed to beat the odds and become one of the few long-lasting Bachelor couples simply because they are perfect for one another. "Honestly, it's hard to say [why we've outlasted other Bachelor couples] because I think every situation is so […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
E! News

The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Wedding Updates and Thoughtful Gift Picks

We interviewed Kaitlyn Bristowe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kaitlyn is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Handmade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Popculture

'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Hints at New Relationship on 'Today'

Hoda Kotb appears to be ready for a new relationship! She said on the Today show this week that she is hoping her co-host Jenna Bush Hager will set her up on a date, hinting that there is no reconciliation coming in her most recent relationship. Kotb, 58, and her long-time fiance Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares two children — announced their breakup in January. Now it sounds like the beloved morning show host is looking for love once again.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

236K+
Followers
24K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy